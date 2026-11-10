Good Morning

The 9 at 9 Roads closed in Dublin, public sector pay talks continue, and state exam rules change

8.44am, 10 Nov 2026
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GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

EPC disruption

1. Dublin is preparing for the largest gathering of heads of state and government ever hosted by Ireland, with four days of road closures and transport disruption beginning today.

Pay talks

2. Talks on public sector pay are to resume today, as the government scrambles to ensure a scheduled nationwide strike does not go ahead on Thursday.

Appointments cancelled

3. The National Maternity Hospital has had to postpone some outpatient appointments, as the area surrounding it is closed to traffic for much of the week.

Nvidia boss affair

4. Trump took a sympathetic tone towards Jensen Huang, saying the Nvidia chief executive was “suffering greatly” and didn’t know a woman he had an affair with was an alleged Chinese spy.

State exam rules

5. Students who suffer the bereavement of an immediate family member will be given the option of improved flexibility on deferred State exams under new plans.

Palestine Action

6. The Irish Writers Union says Sally Rooney should not have to change her views on Palestine in order to sell books in the UK.

Self-build?

7. Middle earners may be able to save hundreds of thousands off the cost of a home during a self-build, but only by empowering them with the “knowledge, skills and confidence”, a sustainable construction worker is to tell TDs later on Tuesday.

New game release 

8. Rockstar Games has allowed gamers to begin downloading its much-anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” today ahead of enabling consoles to play the game on 19 November.

Billionaire’s tax

9. California voters have rejected a one-time tax on billionaires, US media projected on Monday, despite growing anger over global wealth disparity.

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