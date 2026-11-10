Palestine Action

Irish Writers' Union stands by Sally Rooney as she loses UK book sales revenue

The author has shown support for Palestine Action, a campaign group that is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.
10.21am, 10 Nov 2026
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SALLY ROONEY SHOULD not have to change her views on Palestine to sell books, the Irish Writers’ Union (IWU) says.

The author has shown support for Palestine Action, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and can no longer collect money from her UK sales.

Palestine Action has been protesting the UK’s export of arms to Israel, as well as Israel’s war on Gaza and treatment of Palestinians, through actions like demonstrations, building occupations and vandalism of properties it believes to have links to arms sales to Israel.

It was declared a terrorist organisation in July 2025 after it claimed responsibility for spray-painting two Voyager planes at an RAF base the previous month.

When tested in the British High Court, the decision to proscribe Palestine Action was found to be disproportionate and unlawful. However, the judgment was overturned on appeal.

More than 4,000 people have been arrested on terror charges for supporting the group.

Rooney is best known for her novels Normal People and Conversations with Friends.

Faber, her publisher, said current legislation means it cannot pass on UK earnings to Rooney for her work.

The IWU expressed its solidarity with Rooney as she loses book sales and other revenue due to her political beliefs.

“The Irish Writers’ Union was founded by writers concerned with censorship in Ireland
and views these events from that tradition,” the group said in a statement.

“The creative work of writers such as Sally Rooney should be celebrated and enjoyed, as well as remunerated.

“Sally Rooney should not be obliged to change her views and public statements as a precondition to being able sell her books in the UK.”

They said it’s “admirable” that Rooney would rather lose money than change her stance.

“We are proud to add our voice to the many voices across the world who support Sally Rooney’s stand,” they concluded.

Rooney had previously warned that her books could be withdrawn from sale in the UK and that publication of new works there could be prevented. 

Last year, she won the Sky Arts Award for literature for her fourth novel, Intermezzo, but was unable to collect her award after she said she could no longer “safely enter the UK without potentially facing arrest” due to her support for Palestine Action.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue over Sally Rooney's support for Palestine Action and her lost book sales.
Where they land
Supporters back her anti-war stance while critics condemn her backing of a banned group.
What they think
Supporters condemn the UK ban and praise her principled stand.
Critics highlight violent actions by the group and call her a hypocrite.
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