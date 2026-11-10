Retrofit grants should support those who can't afford upfront costs, says report

THE STATE’S RETROFIT scheme should do more to support those who cannot afford the upfront costs of retrofitting their homes, a report has said.

Published today, the report by the Just Transition Commission of Ireland said grants enabling homeowners to move away from fossil fuel heating should reach households and communities “facing the greatest barriers”.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) provides retrospective grants to cover a portion of works undertaken to make a home more energy efficient. These works can include the installation of solar panels, a heat pump, insulation and more.

While the SEAI funding is a welcome prospect, its funding structures mean it is difficult for many people to avail of its offerings, the report said.

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It called on the government to target greater support at those who can’t afford to participate, by expanding fully funded retrofitting and introducing greater financial support based on ability to pay.

This should include options for households who can’t meet the upfront costs or take on additional debt, including low- and middle-income households, the commission added.

It also called for reform in how Ireland identifies and responds to energy poverty so that welfare and retrofit supports can be better targeted. Advocacy groups representing older people, particularly Age Action Ireland, have long pushed for a change in how fuel allowance is distributed.

Around 90% of Ireland’s heat demand is met by fossil fuels. The report pushes for the acceleration of retrofitting and improving energy efficiency, while recognising that the transition takes place against a backdrop of pressures on housing supply and affordability.

The commission also called for the introduction of minimum energy standards for rental homes while implementing safeguards to protect tenants from rent increases and eviction.

Under rental regulations that came in earlier this year, a landlord can reset the rent to market value if the property has had works carried out to significantly boost its BER.