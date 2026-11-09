The online bank has around 3.4 million users in Ireland. Alamy
Revolut Mobile

Revolut enters Irish mobile phone market with introductory €9.99 per month offer

Revolut said its mobile phone plan ‘challenges outdated industry trends’.
6.01am, 9 Nov 2026
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ONLINE BANK REVOLUT is expanding its mobile phone network to Ireland.

Revolut Mobile is currently available in the UK, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands and has today entered the Irish market.

The mobile plan is offered via eSIM, which is a digital SIM that eliminates the need for a physical SIM card, and is managed within the Revolut Bank app.

Revolut Mobile IE What Irish Revolut users will see in app from today Revolut Revolut

The plan includes unlimited 5G data (subject to fair usage), as well as unlimited calls, and texts.

It also includes 20GB of data roaming across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA), which includes all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Revolut Mobile also includes what the bank refers to as a “Messaging Pass”, which is 1GB of low-speed data that covers over 120 non-EU countries and is designed for general-use and text messaging.

Meanwhile, access to NordVPN is also included within the plan.

Those switching to Revolut Mobile can either hold onto their existing number, change to a new one, or choose a “VIP number” at a cost of €10.

For an extra €2 per month, customers can also hold three separate numbers across one plan.

A Revolut spokesperson said this feature is “designed for separating work and personal life”.

The spokesperson added that the mobile phone plan “challenges outdated industry trends by doing away with long-term contracts, annual mid-term price hikes and hidden activation fees”.

The online bank has around 3.4 million users in Ireland and the first 25,000 customers to sign up to Revolut Mobile will be given an introductory price of €9.99 a month, rising to €12.99 per month thereafter.

This introductory offer is open to the first 25,000 customers, or until 31 January next, whichever occurs sooner.

Elyas Sadou, telecom general manager at Revolut, remarked that “we are bringing the same challenger mindset to telecommunications that helped us transform digital banking”.

Revolut Mobile is built in partnership with mobile services operating system Gigs.

The co-founder of Gigs, Hermann Frank, noted that “over 80% of adults in Ireland already bank with Revolut”.

“From today, the same app keeps them connected too,” he added.

“Europe’s most powerful mobile experience is now at the fingertips of millions of Irish consumers.”

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Readers discuss whether Revolut Mobile will shake up legacy telecoms or rely too much on existing networks
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Some welcome lower prices while others warn about network infrastructure and reliance on a single app
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Newcomers challenge high legacy prices
Concerns over network reliability and app outages
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