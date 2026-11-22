RIDLEY SCOTT’S 1982 film Blade Runner is an absolute cult classic.

Based on the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K Dick, in 2017 it spawned a sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

Now comes Blade Runner 2099, which instead of being a film is a mini-series for Prime Video.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Remind me what Blade Runner is all about…

Hunter Schafer as Cora Clay Enos Clay Enos

It’s a sci-fi story set in a dystopian San Francisco, where a man called Rick Deckard is a bounty hunter.

In the original book, the year is 1992. A global war has meant that the atmosphere is now radioactive, killing most of the world’s animal species. People have started moving to off-world colonies, and androids have been invented to do the grunt work for humans (ie be our slaves, surprise surprise).

Deckard is sent to kill six androids that have escaped from Mars and arrived on Earth. In the 1982 film, androids are called replicants, and bounty hunters like Deckard are called ‘blade runners’ (a name taken from a William S Burroughs book, as it happens).

But while on his quest, Deckard meets a replicant called Rachael who makes him question humans’ assumptions about androids and their ability to show empathy.

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What about Blade Runner 2049?

In the 2017 film, Harrison Ford once again appears. But the main character is a blade runner called K, who’s played by Ryan Gosling.

K discovers a secret about replicants and procreation, which sends him down a dark road while trying to discover what’s behind this revelation.

This film was directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Arrival) and like the first film was lauded for its epic cyberpunk visuals and inventive storytelling.

So what’s the new series about?

Olwen (Michelle Yeoh) in Blade Runner 2099 Clay Enos Clay Enos

Blade Runner 2099 is – obviously – set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049. This new story was created by Silka Luisa (who was behind the series Shining Girls), and serves as a sequel to the two earlier films.

Here’s how Prime Video describes it:

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.

Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) plays Cora, while Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) plays Cora. So it’s nice to note that we have a female-focused Blade Runner this time, from its writer to its stars. Will this mean a fresh new look at the franchise’s story? It looks like it.

Notably, while it is a sequel, it’s also a standalone series. So if you haven’t watched the films (though they are excellent, so why not?) you can still watch this without needing too much background info.

Interestingly, this was due to be filmed in Belfast, but the 2023 Hollywood strikes put an end to that, and it ended up being filmed in Prague.

When can we watch it?

Blade Runner 2099 begins streaming on Prime Video on 25 November.