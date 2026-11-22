MINISTER FOR CULTURE Patrick O’Donovan told Jack Chambers he would cut back €10 million in spending in “other areas” to fund his proposed €100 culture card for 16-to-17-year-olds.

In the days before the budget, O’Donovan’s department pleaded with the Department of Public Expenditure that his culture card idea would require “no increase in the overall ask” and would be “funded through reductions in other areas”.

Documents released under Freedom of Information reveal how the culture card negotiations – which The Journal reported at the time were the subject of heated discussions between O’Donovan and Chambers - played out, with O’Donovan unsuccessfully pitching his idea as a “cost-of-living measure”.

Ahead of the budget, there was speculation around whether the culture card – which would give 16- and 17-year-olds €100 to spend on culture - would go ahead as the cost was believed by some in government to be too high.

In the end, the card did not make the cut. There was no mention of it during the budget speech, and when questioned by reporters afterwards, Chambers said it was “obviously” not something that could be delivered.

O’Donovan’s initial budget ask – submitted on 21 August – for his Department of Culture, Communications and Sport – was for a figure of just over €899 million. The culture card was included as part of an overview of the proposed budget, but there was no further detail.

The Department for Public Expenditure (DPER) responded that the total budget ask was “approximately 12% above the revised base of €802.954 million”, and “substantially exceeds the 5.9% national expenditure growth parameter set out in the Summer Exchequer Statement, which is Government policy”.

Official meetings then took place on 8 September to discuss the bid, whereupon, as summarised in an email from Chambers’ department, seen by The Journal, O’Donovan’s department was asked to provide a “new submission with a reduced ask in light of the SES [Summer Economic Statement] parameters”.

“Any additional funding request should be broken down to subhead level and be accompanied by a clearer rationale and strong business case,” the email added, and the deadline was set at 11 September.

On 18 September, O’Donovan’s department replied, stating that the ministers (O’Donovan and his junior minister Charlie McConalogue) “are very conscious of the cost-of-living pressures facing the population” and wanted to address this burden “through the provision of direct supports and low/no cost services”.

With that in mind, they proposed a “further cost-of-living measure”, which related to the introduction of a culture card for 16-year-olds, to “provide financial assistance to young people and families to engage in cultural activity as well as supporting the cultural sector”.

“Conscious of the discussions we had at our last meeting, there is no increase in the overall ask in respect of this measure as it will be funded through reductions in other areas.

“Adding a further year’s eligibility for the card in future budgets to meet the Programme for Government commitment for 17-year-olds would cost approximately €7.5m-€8m.”

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The January 2025 Programme for Government says the government will examine the introduction of a culture card for 16- and 17-year-olds to access “theatre, music and arts events”. O’Donovan indicated as long ago as November 2025 that he was working on this idea and its “potential to enhance interest in the arts among young people”.

Further correspondence in the email relating to the budget breakdown – and how other budget cuts might fund the card – was redacted in the documents released to The Journal.

However, it is understood that areas such as the basic income for artists were up for discussion. It is also believed O’Donovan made the argument to Chambers’ department that the culture card could generate income, with the minister pointing to €10 million investment made in the NFL game in Dublin, which generated €104.5 million.

In the third draft of a briefing note prepared by the department for Jack Chambers, ahead of another bilateral meeting with O’Donovan on 30 September – one of the points of discussion includes “the proposed introduction of a ‘culture card’ for all 16-year-olds as an additional Budget 2027 “cost-of-living” measure”.

The note details the difference between the first bid and the second bid, saying that they are “identical in overall value, at €899.234 million, but differ in their detailed composition”.

“The revised bid adds a proposal for a culture card for all 16-year-olds,” the note says.

“While it is costed at €10 million, [the Department of Culture's] claim that the proposal does not increase [its] overall Budget 2027 ask, and the increase is accommodated through reductions to asks in other areas.”

Elsewhere in the note, Chambers’ officials say they “have not been provided with any detail on how this [culture card] would be achieved.”

Therefore, in advice to Chambers, the note says: “If the culture card initiative is raised, you may wish to note that [the Department of Culture] state it will be funded through reductions in other requests.

“On that basis, the initiative should be deliverable regardless of the final settlement, without any increase in the overall allocation.”

It is understood that in talks between the two ministers, Chambers made clear that the overall culture budget is for the minister to carve up, but that any new measure must fall within the overall budget.

After back and forth between the two departments, O’Donovan’s department was ultimately awarded a budget of €858 million, which was 5% less than it asked for.

On 4 October, two days before the budget announcement, Chambers’ department said in an email that following a discussion, the card “will not proceed” and removed it from the Expenditure Report.

The Department for Culture and the Department for Public Expenditure have been contacted for comment.