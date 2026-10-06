After weeks of headlines, whatever happened to the culture card?

AFTER TALKS OF a culture card being introduced in this year’s budget, today in the Dáil there was no mention of it.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers subsequently said that the culture card “isn’t something we can fund in Budget 2027″.

When pressed, he said it was “obviously” something that couldn’t be delivered next year.

There had been a lot of back and forth on the issue previously, with Minister for Finance Simon Harris saying as recently as the start of this week that the idea was not “dead in the water”.

Doubts had been raised previously as to whether the card would be given the go-ahead by Chambers at all, amid the ministerial wrangling for funds.

It’s understood that Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan recently clashed with Chambers over the card, with some reports that he walked out of a meeting following a heated discussion.

Sources told The Journal previously that the arts minister was told his budget allocation request was “too high” and that there was no real basis for any further discussion on the voucher.

It is understood O’Donovan was then asked to resubmit his idea with a reduced price tag.

The idea of introducing the card in Ireland has been mooted for a couple of years.

The proposal was contained in the programme for government in 2025, when the government committed to the “examination of the introduction of a culture card for 16 and 17-year-olds”.

But as the budget was delivered to the Dáil today, the idea was not even brought up – not even just to address the fact that it hadn’t been included.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Chambers said: “I’m not going to get into details of private engagements and discussions that we have.

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“All ministers present a level of spend that isn’t achievable with tightening fiscal parameters.

“This measure isn’t something we can fund in 2027. That’s been reflected today in the budget announcement in terms of other announcements we are taking.”

Chambers went on to talk about the culture measures that the government is funding, including basic income for the arts, and funding for the arts council.

“Lots of measures are suggested by my government colleagues but we have to try and fit every measure within what’s available.”

When asked if O’Donovan would need to find the money within his existing budget, Chambers said that the culture card is “obviously not something that can be delivered in 2027″.

A spokesperson for O’Donovan told The Journal in a statement this evening: “Minister O’Donovan is focused on developing the concept of the programme for government commitment to introduce a culture card.

“Minister O’Donovan’s department will continue to engage with his EU counterparts, and will broaden their engagement to now include wider stakeholders within Ireland and across government.”

A Sinn Féin spokesperson for arts said that it is “astounding” that the culture card did not get a mention in the budget.

The aim of the card is to make culture and sports more accessible to young people, thereby fostering positive habits for their adult life.

The concept was to give all 16-year-olds €100 to spend on arts, cultural and music venues, which would have cost between €7 million and €8 million.

Speaking about the card in the Dáil earlier this year, O’Donovan said that it would encourage young people to engage in the arts “at a critical stage in their development”.

“A Youth Culture Card could play a meaningful role in broadening access, encouraging lifelong engagement with the arts and supporting the cultural sector by developing new audiences,” he said.

Similar ‘culture cards’ exist within other EU member states including Italy, France and Spain, where they range in value from €300 to €500.