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THIS WEEK, ANTHROPIC became the first AI firm to publicly list on the stock exchange.
The debut marked a milestone in the AI boom, with its listing seen as a litmus test for the sector and a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain its footing.
Anthropic shares briefly rocketed from an initial offering price of $83 (€76) to over $110 (€100) on Thursday despite a broader sell-off on Wall Street.
However, they fell back sharply with the price plunging back below $90 (€82) after Friday morning trades.
So, today we’re asking: Have you bought any tech shares?
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