MOST PEOPLE DON’T like lawyers – until they need a lawyer.

Shakespeare hated them. Dickens wrote Bleak House depicting the Byzantine Chancery court system declaring, “Suffer any wrong that can be done you rather than come here!” Satan himself was a lawyer in the movie The Devil’s Advocate.

In the masterpiece Seven (with Brad Pitt playing the detective), the lawyer comes to a grisly end for committing the deadly sin of greed. His killer later explains the ‘justice’ of murdering the lawyer: “A man who dedicated his life to making money by lying with every breath he could muster to keeping murderers and rapists on the street.”

The first question I’m asked when I say I was once a defence barrister is, how did you defend someone you knew was guilty? The answer to that is, defence counsel can certainly suspect their client is guilty, but unless they confess, counsel cannot knowingly mislead the court. Therefore, clients cannot confess and plead not guilty to the offence.

It is for the jury to determine guilt or innocence.

I was called to the Bar in Dublin and London, where the codes of conduct are similar. The Bar Council of Ireland states, “barristers must promote and protect fearlessly and by all proper and lawful means their client’s best interests and do so without regard to their own interest or to any consequences for themselves….” at 2.6.

The Bar of England and Wales states “you must promote fearlessly and by all proper and lawful means the client’s best interests; you must do so without regard to your own interests or to any consequences to you…”

In today’s world

These were written before the advent of the social media pile-on.

Because of the cab rank rule, barristers do not get to choose their client and they do not get to choose their client’s case. It is also a fundamental rule of evidence that counsel must put their client’s case to a witness so they can answer it.

This may not seem a problem in a case of fraud or even violence, but when it comes to rape, it can spark the discourse. If the accused says the complainant consented then defence counsel must put to the complainant that she did consent to the sex and/or the circumstances leading up to that point were such that the defendant reasonably believed she consented.

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This often involves questioning around intimate acts. However, the rules of evidence limit what questions can be asked about a complainant’s clothing or previous sexual experience.

Cross-examination

All defendants are entitled to a robust defence and in the case of rape that may include vigorous cross-examination by counsel. Giving evidence in court is stressful and traumatic; it would be childish to pretend otherwise. If you make an allegation that could result in a defendant doing serious jail time, expect to be questioned thoroughly.

In the case of Irish rugby players Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding and their friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison (all found not guilty of all charges) in 2018, the complainant who alleged rape was in the witness box for eight days and was cross-examined by four sets of barristers, all men.

Paddy Jackson’s case, put by counsel Brendan Kelly, was that the complainant was lying, and the sex was consensual. There is no polite way to argue this and ultimately the jury acquitted.

Last week, after Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three of sexual assault, his defence counsel Ian Winter KC was vilified for defending Brand fearlessly. What followed was a campaign of intimidation tending to prevent defence lawyers from properly doing their job.

During Brand’s trial, Winter told the court in his closing speech that none of the complainants in the case had “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave”. This caused a meltdown on social media and in the Labour government.

In the case of Stuart Olding a similar argument was made by his defence counsel Frank O’Donoghue QC. In closing, O’Donoghue told jurors there were more than a dozen questions police should have asked. “Why did she not say no?” he said. “Why did she open her mouth? Why didn’t she scream? A lot of middle class girls were downstairs, they were not going to tolerate a rape or anything like that. Why didn’t she scream the house down?”

After the conviction of Brand, prime minister Andy Burnham said rape victims should not be left “feeling like they are on trial”. Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, also criticised Brand’s defence lawyer, saying his case “came close to victim blaming”.

On X, the Victims’ Commissioner demanded a crackdown on the perpetuation of “rape myths” during sexual assault trials and Labour MP Jess Phillips demanded tougher sentences.

Indeed, many people seemed surprised that Winter had the temerity to do any cross-examining at all on behalf of Russell Brand. How very dare he? One commentator on X said, “Ian Winter, Brand’s defence barrister’s reputation will surely be in the gutter after this trial” for arguing a perfectly reasonable point on the question of a victim’s vulnerability in mitigation during sentence. (Vulnerability being a legal term of art).

This was a disgusting attack on the right of a convicted defendant to have proper legal representation at sentence.

The English (and Irish) criminal justice system is adversarial; therefore, adverse questions are necessary. A man’s liberty is on the line. It isn’t a game. Barristers, to be very clear, are not there to be popular, but they are absolutely integral to the criminal justice system and the right of every person to a fair trial.