FALSE CLAIMS THAT 925,000 arrivals from overseas applied for Irish social welfare over the past two years continue to spread on social media, even though the website that published the figure changed its headline so that it no longer mentions overseas arrivals.

The Department of Social Protection confirmed that the 925,000 figure refers to total social welfare applications, which includes applications from resident Irish citizens.

On 12 November, the news website Gript posted an article that initially had the headline “925,000 social welfare applications for arrivals from overseas”.

That headline now reads: “925,000 Social Welfare applications on Habitual Residence basis”.

The habitual residence condition requires a social welfare applicant to demonstrate a close link to Ireland, with the implication that they have been in the country for some time and intend to stay in the future.

Irish nationals easily fulfil this condition, as well as people who legally live and work in Ireland. However, people with no legal right to be in Ireland automatically fail this requirement, as do asylum seekers awaiting a decision.

As an example, Child Benefit is a form of social welfare with a Habitual Residence condition. So the 925,000 tally includes applications for every newborn child in Ireland over two years.

“NEARLY 1 MILLION SOCIAL WELFARE APPLICATIONS THE PRIOR TWO YEARS ARE NEW ARRIVALS FROM OVERSEAS,” one 12 November Facebook post from anti-immigration activist Kirk Loco reads.

Loco complains that the “government have done nothing, absolutely nothing to slow the tide of welfare migrants arriving here for free handouts”.

That post has been viewed more than 23,000 times. More than a dozen other posts make similar claims citing the article on X.com and Facebook, including some with screenshots of the original Gript article.

Distorted figures

However, the basis of those social media posts was incorrect.

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“The premise of the article that made these claims, and several facts therein, clearly misrepresent the information provided by the Department,” a spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection said in response to queries by The Journal.

Gript has acknowledged that the article has been changed since it was first published, noting at the top of the report: “This article was updated on 13/11/2026.”

In the sixth paragraph, the story notes the habitual residence condition is not something only migrants must fulfil and says “Gript’s headline has been corrected accordingly and we apologise for any confusion caused.”

The article appears to have been based on a Parliamentary Question submitted by Carol Nolan, who asked for “the total number of habitual residence condition (HRC1) assessments conducted in the past 24 months.”

“As most of my department’s means-tested payments, as well as Child Benefit, have habitual residence as an eligibility condition, habitual residence assessments are carried out for all such claims,” Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary responded to the independent TD.

“Over the 24-month period up to the end of September 2026, there were approximately 925,000 applications processed for schemes that have habitual residence as a condition.”

There is no indication in this answer that Irish citizens are exempt from the Habitual Residence Condition – though it should be trivially easy for a citizen living in Ireland to pass this.

The answer also specifies that while 127,000 applicants were rejected, this figure shows rejections for all reasons, not just failing the habitual residence condition.

“The article conflated the total number of claims received, for which the Habitual Residence Condition (HRC) is a qualifying condition, with the number of claims received from non-nationals,” the Department of Social Protection said.

“The HRC applies to all applicants — including Irish applicants — for defined social welfare schemes.”

Government statistics on social welfare services show that non-Irish people make up about 25% of PRSI contributors, but only account for 18% of social welfare recipients.

“The figure of 925,000 used actually refers to the total number of claims received for the relevant schemes,” the Department said. “The suggestion in the recently published article that the figure relates to ‘overseas’ claimants in its entirety is entirely inaccurate and misleading.”

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