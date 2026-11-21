CORK AND KERRY will be subject to a Status Yellow rain warning from 10pm, with Waterford to follow at midnight.

Met Éireann said Cork and Kerry’s warning is forecast to ease by 8am on Sunday, while Waterford’s is to continue until noon.

Heavy rain is forecast, and motorists have been warned of difficult travelling conditions. Localised flooding is possible.

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The forecaster also flagged that outdoor events may be impacted in its separate warning for Waterford.

As for the weather today, it is to be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells in the east and north. Rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest this afternoon and become more persistent this evening.

Highest temperatures are forecast to be between 8 and 11 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and quite windy, with outbreaks of rain over the southern half of the country and in west Connacht. Further north is set to be mainly dry.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees are predicted, with fresh, gusty easterly winds, strong near coasts, Met Éireann said.