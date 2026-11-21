DUBLIN ZOO CONFIRMED that it spent around €15,000 for the ground-breaking cataract procedure carried out on Imani, its 18-year-old common hippopotamus.

The surgery, believed to be the first recorded cataract operation performed on a common hippopotamus anywhere in the world, last year restored vision in Imani’s left eye.

While the surgery was successful in her left eye, Imani’s right eye could not be saved.

A spokesperson for Dublin Zoo said today that the successful operation carried out last year on Imani’s left eye “has resulted in a marked improvement in her confidence, movement and overall quality of life”.

The procedure followed months of careful preparation by Dublin Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams, working alongside external specialists, and the Dublin Zoo spokesman said that the surgery and the preparation involved “reflects the Zoo’s commitment to investing in innovative, world-leading animal welfare”.

As part of the preparation, new weighing scales were installed at the Zoo to allow Imani’s exact weight to be measured and the appropriate anaesthetic doses prepared.

The €15,000 spend on the cataract procedure was a small fraction of the overall spend of €11.27 million last year by the Zoo on its specialised care for animals which included feed costs, veterinary care, grounds staff and depreciation of facilities.

The cataract procedure was one of scores of initiatives by Dublin Zoo to improve the welfare of the animal population which included 31 mammal species and 14 reptile species at year-end.

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In another initiative, Dublin zookeepers’ bid to play ‘Cupid’ between two Amur – or Siberian – tigers came unstuck in 2025.

The annual report describes how keepers introduced a new female Amur tiger, Luda for male Amur tiger, Max.

Luda arrived from Copenhagen Zoo and was briefly introduced to Max in November, but the annual report records that “the pair were quickly separated due to aggression from Max and efforts towards a successful introduction are ongoing”.

In another initiative, a number of high profile animals at the Zoo also had animal ‘fit bits’ attached around their front legs.

In the project, male elephant, Aung Bo, female Amur tiger, Luda and female hippo, Imani were fitted with monitoring bracelets around their front legs.

These bracelets contain what is effectively an accelerometer, similar to a ‘Fitbit’, allowing their movements and behaviours to be tracked continuously.

It forms part of a pilot project in collaboration with L’Oceanogràfic, Valencia and the data collected will assist the team in assessing the animals’ activity levels, informing husbandry decisions, providing additional evidence and supporting the ongoing assessment of welfare in these species and, potentially, others.

The report also reveals that Chilean flamingos laid eggs for the first time in at least five years, representing an important behavioural milestone for the flock.

The report states that although the eggs were lost following disturbance within the group, this activity is considered a positive step towards future breeding success.