So what happened to the culture card? And how would it work if it ever shows up?

FOR SEVERAL WEEKS, the culture card proposed in Ireland looked like one of the most appealing announcements in Budget 2027. The idea was simple: give young people €100 for cultural purposes and let them decide how to spend it. But when the budget was presented, the culture card was nowhere to be seen.

Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, subsequently confirmed that the scheme had not received funding and could not be implemented next year in its proposed form. However, it has not disappeared entirely.

Simon Harris, Patrick O'Donovan and Jack Chambers. Alamy Alamy

Tánaiste Simon Harris had said before Budget Day that the proposal was “not dead in the water”, while Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan’s department has since confirmed that it will continue developing the concept. Perhaps, then, the more interesting question is not simply where has the culture card gone?, but what Ireland should do with it if it does show up.

The Programme for Government included a commitment to consider a culture card for 16- and 17-year-olds, whereas the version discussed before the budget proposed €100 for 16-year-olds to spend on arts and cultural activities. The estimated cost was €7–8 million. Even before the budget, Chambers had questioned whether €100 was too high, as The Journal reported.

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There is an appealing simplicity to this idea. Give a teenager money that can only be spent on culture, and perhaps they will buy their first theatre ticket or visit a gallery they have never entered before. But this raises a more complex question: does giving someone the opportunity to spend money on culture at 16 really change their attitude towards it, or does it mainly subsidise young people who were already interested? Ireland would hardly be the first country to carry out such an experiment.

How does it work elsewhere?

The French Pass Culture is probably the best-known European example. It combines individual spending with a collective element delivered through schools. Since March 2025, 17-year-olds receive €50 and 18-year-olds €150, whilst the individual allowance for 15- and 16-year-olds has been scrapped. Younger teenagers can still access free offers through the platform, according to the French government.

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France has not simply handed young people money and left participation entirely to the market. Its collective programme also funds cultural and artistic activities through educational institutions. Germany offers an interesting counter-example to the assumption that such a scheme automatically becomes permanent once young people start using it.

The federal KulturPass ran from June 2023 to December 2025. Around 500,000 young people used it, alongside 15,000 cultural providers, generating more than 3.2 million bookings worth over €60 million. However, following a government review, the programme was discontinued at the end of 2025, according to the German Federal government.

Italy has taken a different approach. Its ‘Youth Culture Card’ is worth €500 but is means-tested, and is available to young people from families with an income of no more than €35,000. A separate €500 ‘merit card’ may also be issued, and the two can be combined, according to the Italian Ministry of Culture. These examples offer Ireland more interesting options than simply deciding whether its card should be worth €50 or €100.

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If funding is limited, should a smaller amount go to every eligible young person? Or should greater support be directed towards those for whom cost is a genuine barrier? There is also the question of whether part of the investment should be channelled through schools and organised cultural events.

Genuine support of arts

As a music historian, I am particularly interested in the assumption underlying these programmes: that an audience can be created by giving people the means to pay.

Sometimes this is possible. But access to culture is more complex than the price on a ticket. A €100 credit might cover a concert ticket or a trip to the theatre. But it cannot always cover the cost of travelling to the venue or put a theatre in a town where there isn’t one. Nor does it automatically give someone the confidence to walk into an unfamiliar concert hall or gallery. Even after that first experience, there is no guarantee they will return.

In other words, the culture card can remove the price barrier. But it cannot remove all the barriers to culture.

That distinction has already been made by some of the young people the card is intended to reach. Sophie Parvu, a teenager from Dublin, told The Irish Times last month that living in the capital meant having plenty of cultural events within reach, but questioned what the card would mean for somebody in a small village with limited transport. She also saw an advantage in introducing it at 16: teenagers would have greater autonomy over what they chose to see, rather than leaving those decisions to schools or parents.

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This is not an argument against the card. In fact, one of its most interesting features is precisely that independence. There is a significant difference between a school deciding that a teenager should see a particular play and giving that teenager cultural credit and saying: choose for yourself. That freedom could reveal what arts organisations need to know about what young audiences actually want. And this is where the culture card could matter as much to the arts sector as to its beneficiaries.

Young people arriving with money reserved specifically for cultural spending would provide income for participating organisations. More importantly, they could become a future audience. But those organisations would still have to persuade them to return.

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If a 16-year-old uses the credit to buy something they would have bought anyway, the state has subsidised a cultural purchase. If it encourages them to try something new, and they return after the free money runs out, something more significant may happen: a new cultural habit may take root. This distinction should underpin any Irish version of the scheme. The culture card may have disappeared from Budget 2027, but it has not disappeared from the government’s plans.

If a revised version is introduced, success should not be measured simply by how many cards are activated or how quickly the money is spent. We should look at who uses the scheme and whether it reaches young people who were not previously involved in cultural life. Most importantly, we should find out whether their behaviour changes once the credit is gone.

The question has never been whether €100 can buy culture. Of course, it can. The more ambitious question is whether it can help build an audience.

Stacy Jarvis is a Manchester-based music historian, culture writer and specialist in Dublin-born composer John Field. Her PhD research explores Field, the origins of the piano nocturne and the musical networks that connected Ireland, Britain and nineteenth-century Europe. She is a regular guest speaker at the Royal Irish Academy of Music, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin, and was a finalist for the BBC New Generation Thinkers scheme.