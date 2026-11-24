YESTERDAY’S BOMBSHELL DISMISSAL of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor is set to dominate business in Dáil Éireann today as opposition TDs demand answers.

There was sharp criticism of Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on Monday after she failed to shed any clarity on why O’Connor had been sacked by the HSE board.

Pressure is mounting too on the board of the HSE, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) both calling for the board to resign over its handling of the situation.

Yesterday morning, the board of the HSE announced in a statement that O’Connor was being removed as chief executive after less than nine months in the role.

Neither the board nor the minister have explained why O’Connor has been let go, other than to say it was as a result of a “process in accordance with the terms of her contract” and that the board believes it is in “the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

The health minister confirmed on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday that she herself became aware of this process in September.

O’Connor has reacted furiously to her dismissal from the €400,000 a year post.

In a statement yesterday, she said she was “very deeply surprised and disappointed by the abrupt and precipitous manner” in which she was informed of her termination.

She said she intends to challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible”.

Former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor

While no reason was given for O’Connor’s termination, it comes after a week of mounting controversy over staffing levels at Cork University Hospital and an almost €800 million overrun in the HSE this year.

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The health minister has also been critical of changes introduced to how emergency care statistics are provided to her since O’Connor took up the role earlier this year.

Pressure on the health minister

The health minister is set to face significant scrutiny this week over the issue.

Today at 3.30 pm, Carroll MacNeill will appear before the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee to answer questions about the HSE’s spending overrun.

Although her appearance was scheduled before O’Connor’s dismissal, she is likely to also face questions about the recent controversy.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee chair and Independent Ireland TD Richard O’Donoghue said the committee will be focused on how the spending overrun has arisen and what measures are being taken to prevent further deficits.

Elsewhere, other opposition politicians have called for Carroll MacNeill to answer questions about O’Connor’s sacking in the Dáil this week.

Chairperson of the Oireachtas Health Committee and Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice said it was “extraordinary” that Carroll MacNeill refused to provide any details about why O’Connor was fired.

He said this was neither “tenable nor credible” from the minister and accused her of acting like a “commentator-in-chief”.

“Sacking the CEO of the HSE is unprecedented. It has never happened – and the health service has been mired in controversy for decades. The minister cannot simply plead ignorance and pretend it is business as usual.

“Ms O’Connor has only been in her position since March. So, what exactly is she being held responsible for? Is it the scandal at CUH or are there other issues?,” Rice said.

The health minister is scheduled to appear before the health committee on Wednesday morning to discuss the supplementary budget estimates for the Department of Health.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson, TD David Cullinane, has asked Rice as chair of the committee to request that the meeting be extended so that the minister can take questions on O’Connor’s removal.

He has also requested an urgent session with O’Connor herself to hear her account of what happened.