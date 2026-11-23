THE HSE BOARD should resign following the removal of chief executive Anne O’Connor, the president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association has said.

Professor Gabrielle Colleran warned that entering winter without a permanent chief executive left the health service in a “very volatile, unstable position”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News this evening, Colleran accused the board of making O’Connor’s position untenable by failing to act as control over recruitment and finances moved to the Department of Health.

“It’s just radically unfair to hold one person accountable,” Colleran said, arguing that O’Connor had not been given the financial or recruitment authority needed to take action.

The HSE board announced this morning that it had ended O’Connor’s tenure, saying the decision followed a contractual process and was in the best interests of the organisation’s future operation.

O’Connor rejected the handling of her removal as “profoundly flawed” and “wholly unfair”, saying she would challenge it “as vigorously as possible”.

Deputy chief executive Damien McCallion has taken over on an interim basis.

Colleran said the consultants’ association had met today and decided to back the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s expression of no confidence in the board.

“We just think that they have failed in their duty to advocate for the HSE in order for us as an organisation to actually be able to deliver for patients this winter,” Colleran said.

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Asked whether the board could be right that O’Connor’s departure was in the health service’s interests, Colleran said more information was needed.

She acknowledged that the association had disagreed with O’Connor’s position on Cork University Hospital (CUH), where management has raised concerns about staffing and patient safety.

“That wasn’t her finest hour,” she said, but added that O’Connor deserved fair treatment.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill told RTÉ’s News at One earlier that the decision belonged to the HSE board and that she had been formally notified on Saturday evening.

She said she had known about the process since September but had not been involved in it.

“Yes, I have confidence in the board of the HSE,” the minister said.

Colleran said the board ultimately answered to the minister and called for its chair to face questions from the Oireachtas Health Committee.

She also warned that pressures extended beyond CUH, with major hospitals across the country facing significant challenges this winter.

“When you hear us really pushing vaccination for flu strongly, you know it means that we are worried about beds,” Colleran said.

She called for a more collaborative approach, with frontline staff listened to by those controlling spending.

“I think tonight a lot of us have questions for the board, the department, and the minister.”