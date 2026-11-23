NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Shops in Dublin City Centre show Black Friday sale posters. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue workers extinguish a fire involving cars and a residential building damaged in a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, today. Alamy Alamy

#NVIDIA: Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the chief executive of Nvidia.

#MANCHESTER: One person has been taken to hospital after an “unknown substance” was let off in the crowd during a Don Toliver concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, officials said.

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#NO DEAL: Climate activists have reacted with indignation to the COP31 summit ending in failure, with contentious talks collapsing over fossil fuels after the meeting in Turkey stretched into record overtime.

#OXFAM REPORT: Almost all of Gaza shows indicators of toxic contamination resulting from Israel’s use of weapons across the Strip, a report from Oxfam has found.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier this month, Kellogg’s confirmed that controversial changes to its flagship products, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, will apply to its stock sold in Ireland.

The company said the two cereals are now made using corn flour and rice flour – and that the updated recipes have been assessed for taste, appearance and texture.

So, we put the new recipes to the test to find out if the snap, crackle and pop we all know and love has changed its tune.