HENRY WINKLER IS standing hunched over a table in RDS Simmonscourt.

It’s around midday, and the queue to see him is short. He’s one of many high-profile celebrities at Comic Con Ireland, along with Ewan McGregor, William Shatner and Sean Astin.

While comic book conventions date back to the early 1960s, in the era of Marvel movies and blockbuster sci-fi franchises such as Stranger Things, they have explosively taken on a life of their own as hubs of commerce, cosplay and cult hero celebrities meeting their fans in exchange for significant sums of money. Thousands of people have descended upon South Dublin to take part across two days, with the Saturday selling out entirely.

I only arrived about five minutes ago, wandering around with my pocket-sized notebook like a sort of Ned Broy for nerd culture, and I’m surprised by how exposed Winkler is.

He’s standing in front of the table, which is laden with autographed pictures of the actor in his various roles. He’s best known as The Fonz from Happy Days, but his recent career has comprised several well-chosen roles, such as HBO’s assassin-comedy-drama Barry, Parks & Recreation, and Arrested Development.

Perhaps I shouldn’t be surprised, then, when I hear the attendant from Monopoly Events say that it’s €75 for a selfie with Winkler, and a further €75 for an autograph (though there’s a tenner discount if you get both). That’s on top of the ticket fee.

Somehow I get the feeling that The Journal will not reimburse me that amount for a purely personal photo with Henry Winkler, but I can chat to the man for free, so I do.

It’s a pleasant conversation. He’s made the effort to wear an outfit that’s clearly been carefully chosen for an Irish audience — so much green that he looks like The Riddler from Batman — and he politely listens to me as I recite his various roles back to him and tell him he was good in all of them. I apologise that I can’t swing the money for the photo, and we part ways.

I call my mother to excitedly tell her that I’ve just met The Fonz, and set about the rest of my work.

‘It’s an honour to meet you, sir’

The inaugural Ireland Comic Con (distinct from Dublin Comic Con, which has been running for over a decade) featured dozens of stars who fans can pay for photos and autographs, live demonstrations of knights in armour fighting with real swords and tutorials in Ludosport (a burgeoning sport that combines fencing with honest-to-God lightsabres).

It comes as no surprise, perhaps, that those in attendance approach the convention with an intensity that goes beyond the average film fan. For example, there is a panel discussion with the actor Steve Guttenberg, and every seat in the house is filled.

Beyond the Police Academy films, my only prior knowledge of Steve Guttenberg is the mention he gets in the Stonecutter episode of The Simpsons (Who holds back the electric car?/Who makes Steve Guttenberg… a star? We do, we do). While I’m not necessarily the world’s leading authority on film, it seems fair to say that this is quite a large crowd for an actor who, with the greatest of respect, is probably a fair few rungs below the A-list.

Nevertheless, half of the hangar is packed out to hear the man speak and take their questions, mostly on the basis of his role in the 1980s film Short Circuit. One woman stands to ask Guttenberg a question, approaches the microphone and then, in a trembling voice, opens with: ‘It’s an honour to meet you, sir’. The hangar is just as thronged for the Sons of Anarchy panel that follows.

There are also booths for trading Pokémon cards, set displays from iconic films such as Star Wars, and many local artists, designers and writers selling their wares.

‘A sense of self’

One such vendor is Irish writer and comic book artist Paul Carroll, author of The Black Pages series.

“I’ve been coming to these cons for 10 years, and of everyone I started with, I’m the only one who still comes,” says Carroll. There are economic factors at play. “Comic books are an expensive medium to produce. Many people can’t sustain it, move on and get normal jobs.”

Asked what Comic Con means to him, Carroll says: “I came out (as a member of the LGBT community) earlier this year, and I think events like this gave me the sense of self that I needed to do that.”

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On whether Comic Con represents an important commercial opportunity for creators like him, Carroll says that it can be, though not necessarily. He points out that many in attendance will have paid so much money for meets and greets with the stars that they don’t have much left to spend on comic books, original art and graphic novels.

Before arriving, I’d made a promise to myself that I would stop and talk to anyone I saw wearing Naruto gear (Naruto is a manga and anime about a gutsy little ninja who wants to be the best ninja, and frankly his journey has kept me going through much of my life).

Near the entrance, I notice a group of three young men, one of whom is wearing an Akatsuki jacket. You didn’t ask, but the Akatsuki is a collection of powerful ninja within the Naruto universe, and they wear cool uniforms — black robes with blood-red clouds on them.

The man in the jacket spends a solid 10 minutes fixing a leather strap on his friend’s wrist — not so much part of a costume, rather an accoutrement. It’s quite a touching moment to watch, and I don’t want to interrupt, which means I spend far too long hovering around five yards away.

It occurs to me that after the 10-minute delay, they probably don’t want to stop and talk to a journalist, but I also want to tell him I like his jacket, so in true journalistic fashion, I simply end up following them for a while. When they next pause at an exhibit of figurines, I pounce.

Now, look, this probably won’t mean anything to you, but I ask him who his favourite member of the Akatsuki is. It’s a question I’ve pretty much never had the chance to ever ask anyone in person before. He says ‘Hidan’ which is not an answer I expected, since Hidan is typically thought of as the weakest member of the Akatsuki. Hidan also happens to be my favourite. I feel seen, and I shake the young man’s hand.

This is Hidan. Look at that cool scythe he has.

He tells me his name is Devon, and that he and his friends have travelled up from Offaly for the day. He explains that there aren’t many opportunities in Ireland to buy the kind of merchandise that’s available at a convention like this, or to connect with like-minded people.

This is a common refrain from those in attendance.

Magic and gathering

Scouring about for more people to speak to, I notice a group of four people, all in their 20s, sitting on the floor, playing a card game that I recognise as Magic The Gathering.

Amongst them is a Swiss composer who has flown all the way to Dublin to meet William Shatner. “Not to be too dark, but my logic is that he’s 95 years old and I’m not sure how many more chances I’ll get”.

Another of the cohort, Grim, tells me that he has no interest in meeting celebrities, that he’s travelled up from Kildare purely to meet friends. “I have autism and ADHD,” he says, gesturing to the noise-cancelling earphones sitting atop his head. “This is a place where I don’t find it hard to interact with people. I get to put on my nice clothes, meet my friends, play games with them.”

It appears, then, that while Comic Con is undeniably a commercial behemoth, harvesting massive money from fans in exchange for time spent with stars, it also provides a sense of safety and sanctuary for people who don’t necessarily see many outlets to be themselves. Given my moment of Hidan-based bonding moments earlier, it’s a revelation that isn’t lost on me. Let’s just say the card game ain’t the only time that there can be magic in a gathering. You know what I mean?

Ireland Comic Con is a rare event. A gathering of thousands of Irish people with no alcohol on sale, no undercurrent of hostility, tension or posturing that one might expect at a music festival or major sports event. Just people there to share in the things that make them happy, with no air of pretence (besides, of course, the costumes).

All fandoms are catered to here. Amongst the sea of Spider-Mans, Saurons and what have you, I even spot a man sporting a Fair City tote bag.

Oh, Henry!

As I make to leave, I notice that there is still no queue around Henry Winkler. It catches me off guard. Does nobody else here know that they can talk to The Fonz for free?

The second time around I notice something I hadn’t spotted earlier: that Winkler’s foot is in a medical boot. Reimbursement be damned, I think to myself. I want a picture with Henry Winkler. I can swing €75. It turns out I misheard earlier and that the fee is actually €95. Jesus Christ. But it’s too late to back out now. I double-tap the button on the side of my phone and hold it against the card reader.

He remembers me as the journalist before, and greets me warmly. I tell him I’d thought it over and that I’m prepared to pay for the photo. He seems delighted by that. I ask him what happened to his leg. “Gout!” he exclaims, taking me into his confidence. “Too much cheese.”

He takes my phone from me and smiles broadly as he snaps the most expensive selfie of my life, and despite a brand-new hole in my finances, I come away from the interaction smiling too.

Happy days.