THE STATE SAYS it will “fully defend” an attempt by Dublin City councillors to remove a former Israeli prime minister’s name from a Dublin park in a move that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said would be seen as antisemitic.

In June, the High Court granted permission to challenge how the State names public parks. The case has been taken by Councillor Conor Reddy of People Before Profit, Sinn Féin councillors Ciarán Ó Meachair and Mícheál Mac Donncha, and Independent councillors Cieran Perry, Nial Ring and Vincent Jackson.

The councillors want to change the name of Herzog Park, Rathgar – named after Israel’s president from 1983 to 1993.

Belfast-born Chaim Herzog spent his early childhood in Dublin when his father was chief rabbi of Ireland. His son, Isaac Herzog, is the current president of Israel.

The proposed renaming of Herzog Park created controversy last year, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, among other public figures, condemning the plan as a “denial of our history” that would “without any doubt be seen as antisemitic”.

Reddy submits he takes issue with Herzog’s alleged actions against Palestinians and would “absolutely” be in favour of naming the park after another Jewish-Irish figure, such as artist Estella Solomons, who was a member of Cumann na mBan.

In July, Judge Mary Rose Gearty said the State should be put on notice of the then ex-parte challenge – where only one side is represented in court – taken by the councillors.

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At the High Court today, barrister Rachael O’Byrne, for the State – now party to matters – said the case taken by the councillors would be “fully defended”, if granted permission to proceed.

Derek Shortall, for the councillors, instructed by Shortall Law, was granted leave to challenge the minister regarding the regulations sought by the councillors.

Judge Barry O’Donnell, in granting leave to seek judicial review, adjourned the matter to February.

The appellants submit Part 18 of the Local Government 2001 Act, amended in 2019, provides for local councils to change public place names, but it requires the minister to set out via regulations the conduct of secret ballots on proposed changes.

They submit as this has not been done, no place name in the State can be changed by local authorities.

Their motion to rename Herzog Park and north inner city’s Diamond Park, Dublin 7, has “stalled”, due to the Ministerial “inaction”, it is claimed.

While there is no proposed new name for Herzog Park, the councillors say they also want to rename Diamond Park in memory of Terence Wheelock, a young man who died in garda custody in 2005.

Dublin City Council has been advised that its elected members cannot exercise their renaming powers under Part 18 of the 2001 Act due to the lack of regulations providing for a secret ballot, the councillors say.

They submit they have been told the minister believes Part 18 conflicts with Part 5 of the Official Languages Act 2003 and that additional legislation is needed before the regulations can be introduced.