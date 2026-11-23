THE DEATH HAS occurred of Thalidomide campaigner Mary Clarken.

The 96 year old was the mother of Irish thalidomide survivor Sharon Clarken, and the mother and daughter have campaigned for many years for a formal State apology to be made to persons impacted by the Thalidomide scandal.

Thalidomide was sold in the 1950s and 1960s to pregnant women who were experiencing morning sickness. More than 50,000 packets were distributed in Ireland. It was marketed as a very safe drug.

It was withdrawn from sale worldwide in 1961. However, no effective withdrawal notice was issued in this country, and it remained available in Ireland for a further three years.

The drug caused severe birth defect in babies whilst others died or were stillborn.

The Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) said in a statement that it was an “honour to know Mary” whom they described as a “beautiful person.”

“Mary was a tireless advocate for her daughter Sharon and all Thalidomiders. We are heartbroken she never heard the (State) apology.”

Spokesperson for the ITA, Finola Cassidy, previously praised Mary Clarken for her “openness and honesty” about how she and other mothers felt about what happened to them and their children.

Back in 2022, Mary told RTÉ that “one little tiny tablet” had caused “so much damage” to her family.

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She said her daughter Sharon needed a “bone graft to see if it could extend her arm” and that she then required further operations.

Sharon told RTÉ’s Prime Time earlier this year that the guilt her mother felt was “absolutely horrific”.

“A few months ago, she even said out of the blue, ‘I only took one tablet, one tablet.’ That feeling, it must be horrific.”

A commitment to a State apology was given to representatives of ITA following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris last May.

Earlier this month Martin told the Dáil that the Government was “committed to a State apology and the conclusion of the resolution process”.

Martin also said in recent weeks that discussions about an unacknowledged pathway and legal frameworks are delaying resolution, leaving the timing of the apology uncertain.

In 2012, the German manufacturer of the drug, Gruenenthal, apologised for the first time for its devastating side effects, but said that such consequences “could not be detected” before it was put on the market.

Meanwhile, Clarken is survived by her adult children Jim, Moya and Sharon, her three grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.

She is further survived by a brother-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces and all her former colleagues and friends in Rehab.

She will lie in repose at Keegan’s funeral home in Portlaoise, Co Laoise on Tuesday from 630 pm until 8 pm, with rosary at 730 pm.

Her requiem mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise followed by burial in the cemetery of the same name.