EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE: Anne O’Connor has hit out at her removal from her role as chief executive of the HSE, saying she will challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible” after the board of the HSE announced her removal this morning.

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2. #GUESS WHO’S BACK: Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the chief executive of Nvidia, just weeks after he was ousted from the technology company following reports he had an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

3. #WATERFORD: Two men have been arrested in connection with an arson attack and fatal house fire at a home in Waterford.

4. #COUNCIL FUNDING: Dublin City Council will have a budget of €1.85 billion in 2027, an increase of €150 million on this year.

5. #RYANAIR: Low-cost airline Ryanair has changed its seating policy for customers who don’t reserve a seat.