A MAN HAS been jailed for one year for stealing mattresses and causing criminal damage at the site of a proposed IPAS centre in north Dublin nearly two years ago.

Keith Daly (49) with an address at Moatview Drive, Priorswood in Dublin pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage on 15 July 2024.

The court heard that Daly had seen a post on social media about a protest taking place at the Crown Paints site in Coolock that morning.

The demonstration was in opposition to the site being repurposed as an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) Centre, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

CCTV footage tracked Daly cycling from his home to the site before bodycam footage worn by construction workers there captured him shouting audible threats of violence at them.

“I’ll break your fucking jaw,” he was heard saying directly to a person wearing a bodycam.

He demanded one of the workers open the gate, using another violent threat, and the gate was unlocked for him. Daly was then seen forcing the gate wide open to cheers from other protesters.

He started dragging new mattresses and bed frames off flatbed trucks through the gates and out of the view of the cameras, along with others who joined in.

When sirens were heard in the background, Daly was seen running away.

He was identified from CCTV and footage broadcast on an RTÉ Investigates programme.

Detective Garda Ronan Smyth told Daly’s sentence hearing last week that the mattresses, which had been for the accommodation of international protection applicants, were the subject of the theft charge.

“He dragged four of them,” he explained. “They were dragged into a pile.”

The damage was to the bed bases, which he pulled off the flatbed trucks.

Det Gda Smyth confirmed that Daly was not known as someone who attended anti-immigrant protests. He also accepted Daly’s assertion that he was intoxicated.

The court heard that Daly was one of the first to drag the mattresses to a pile, which was then set on fire. Det Gda Smyth said that Daly had not set them on fire but “knew what he was doing”.

In total, there was €6,500 worth of damage to the beds. The building and a digger were also damaged.

After arrest, Daly told gardaí that his head was “all over the place” when he got up that morning. His brother, Michael, had taken his own life in Mountjoy Prison a month earlier, and his medication wasn’t right.

“I was told there were over a hundred foreign national men,” he said. “My head was all over the place. I pushed the gate to see if there was anyone there.”

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Daly said that he wasn’t in his right mind that day and had been shocked when he saw himself on television a few nights later.

“I’ve worked with lads with different nationalities. I’ve friends with different nationalities. I’m not a racist person,” he told gardaí.

Det Gda Smyth agreed with the defence that Daly, who was not known to be politically involved, was having his antidepressants changed at the time, and was not on an effective dose.

He also accepted that Daly had seemed genuinely shocked when shown the evidence against him, and that his remorse was genuine.

He agreed that Daly had no convictions in almost 10 years before this.

Judge Martin Nolan remarked that the context was serious.

“He was one of the first to go onto the premises,” he noted.

Defence counsel replied that the atmosphere had been stoked up by others.

Counsel handed in a psychiatric report, saying that Daly had a fragile history in terms of his mental health.

His client had left formal schooling at 13, having had problems in line with dyslexia. He lost his mother at 21, his father had a drink problem, and he took on a parental role for his younger siblings.

He explained that Daly hadn’t worked since 2024, following a number of tragedies in his family, including his father receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis.

“People he’s applying for jobs from are Googling him. This is why he hasn’t been working since 2024,” he said.

“His GP was trying to do his best to titrate his medication. For whatever reason on the day, the balance in his system wasn’t stable,” he added.

Counsel said Daly has three adult children and four grandchildren and was not a political or ideological person.

Imposing sentence today, Judge Nolan said that Daly “behaved in a very aggressive manner towards security staff” and “created a nuisance by his behaviour”.

The judge noted the garda evidence that Daly “didn’t have animus towards immigrants” but “became involved because there was some excitement taking place at this location and he participated in this situation fully”.

Judge Nolan said Daly’s behaviour could have had serious consequences and in the court’s view, he deserved a prison sentence.

Having considered Daly’s personal circumstances and the mitigation, Judge Nolan handed Daly a one-year prison sentence.

The judge said a “considerably longer” sentence would have been imposed if Daly had been motivated by anti-immigrant hatred.