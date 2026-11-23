Hear Me Out is a weekly series where Journal Media staffers give their hottest, coldest and, where appropriate, temperature-bending takes on what we’re all discussing at the water cooler this week.

If you’ve got a spat that needs settling, or you need the input of The Journal’s extended family of agony aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. then be sure to email tips@thejournal.ie with the subject line Hear Me Out, and give us a take that you think the world needs to hear.

‘BRING BACK THE 90-minute movie.’

It’s a common complaint online, and perhaps one that should come as no surprise as our attention spans grow ever shorter in response to surfeit of short-form video served into our eyeballs through apps like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

However, it is noteworthy that some of the most popular and lauded films of the last year or so — including You Can See Everything, One Battle After Another and The Odyssey — are, well, odysseys.

Even the three-and-a-half-hour saga The Brutalist was a box office success, critically acclaimed, and racked up 10 nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards. That’s to say nothing of the gargantuan success that was Oppenheimer. The upcoming MCU blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday was also confirmed this week as having a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes.

So what is it that we really want?

Do we want digestible films that demand less of our time, or do we want to spend three hours in a comfortable chair, enshrouded in darkness, sipping on a bucket of Coke that goes flat before the end of the first act?

Or does the duration of a film matter less than we think? Today, The Journal staff weigh in on modern movie runtimes.

Mairéad:

Yes, movies are too long now.

I think part of the skill of being a writer or storyteller is that you’re able to condense the plot and the emotion into whatever length. I think directors have lost the run of themselves. They’re so self-indulgent nowadays. Men are particularly bad for it.

There seems to be an idea now that any big budget movie needs to be over three hours long, and that this implies that it’s an Important Movie. Why? I also think it makes certain genres less accessible to explore.

I miss the days of a 90-minute comedy, but they’re rarely in cinemas now because, I presume, they don’t make enough money. Anyway, bring back normal cinema experiences!

Shane:

Bring back the intermission!

I like a rambling epic, but give me designated times to go to the loo without missing plot points.

Diarmuid:

I’m with Shane. I’m happy to sit through Oppenheimer or You Can See Everything and whatnot, but it’s a bit mad you’re stuck there for three hours and can’t even go to the toilet or else you’ll risk missing something.

I actually Googled the best time for a toilet break during You Can See Everything (it recommended about 64 minutes in when Elizabeth Holmes says “I can do some prototyping”) and me and two others left at that exact moment!

Why do we have to do this?! I appreciate some people might be really against the idea of an intermission, including those who made the film, but why not at least have one or two screenings a week that include an intermission if the movie runs to a certain length. I decided against popcorn too for You Can See Everything, and again, it’s a bit mad that it’s like: “Tough, you made your choice, either do without or risk missing something important.”

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But to Mairead’s point, there definitely seems to be an idea that longer means grander and better, and there are films that could do with tighter editing.

Nicky:

I have seen comically few of the all-time great films, so feel very under-qualified to speak on this subject, but I have no qualms with films being too long. Go for it. Make it four hours! Five! Just make it worthwhile. And let us go stretch our legs halfway through.

I will say, however, point to Babylon, panned and praised in equal measures, but was also obscenely long. Did it lose my attention for even a minute? Not at all. Was that because it was a good film, or because it was simply such an intense assault on the senses that I was in fight-or-flight mode for all 189 minutes? Who knows! But it did get me past my default position of not being arsed with long films.

Diarmuid:

A brief add-on to say the cinema is a good place to watch a long movie, because at home it’s too easy to take a break throughout, and it can take like 4.5 hours to get through a 3-hour film. Still though, a brief 10-15 minute break at the cinema, at least for certain screenings during the week, should be facilitated.

Susan:

I think the first movie I went to that had an intermission was Magnolia (running time 188 minutes) and it made it all the more of a communal experience to be out in the foyer having the chats and ordering snacks and filing back in together.

Cinema but make it theatre.

Carl:

Last Christmas, my mam and I went to see The Sound of Music at the Stella, and they upheld the film’s intermission. I would very much welcome a return to the days of the intermission, not least to have a debrief with my film-going companions and to build anticipation for a film’s final act.

I don’t really have a problem with long films, though. I don’t necessarily think there’s a causal relationship between the length of a film and its quality. Of course, if a 90-minute film is bad then you’ve wasted less of your time, but that seems a particularly pessimistic way of watching films.

If a film is over two hours then I will probably prioritise seeing it in the cinema, though. As Diarmuid says, focusing on a three-hour film at home while fending off the distractions of modern life is borderline impossible.

Mairéad:

Cinemas would probably make more money if there was an intermission to buy more snacks.

Sinéad:

I am reading a book at the moment about football refereeing and there’s a whole chapter on what length a football match should be from a ref’s point of view (after loads of messing with injury time). There is a really compelling argument about not being able to concentrate intensely for longer than your brain is trained to do so. For refs used to 90 minutes, going increasingly longer consistently is extremely difficult. I feel the same about movies which leads to a very simple take on this.

I think it’s good for us to train our brains to be able to concentrate for three hours when we’re in cinema mode. And, yes, there should be half-time. You’re out for the night, who cares how long it is? But a cleanse-my-day-from-my-head film on the telly when I’m at home should be no longer than 90 minutes. How would my brain cope with anything longer?

While there are varying opinions on the optimal length of a film, we seem to have reached consensus on at least one point: bring back the interval. Do you agree? Let us know in the comment section.

What is the ideal length for a film?

