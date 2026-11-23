US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has shared a doctored image depicting Nvidia boss Jensen Huang holding a red bra aloft after backing his return as chief executive.

The image, posted on Truth Social, recreates the famous photograph of Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents following the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

It replaces Trump with a bloodied Huang, with an Nvidia-branded flag in the background.

The post followed a CNBC interview on their talk show Squawk Box, in which Trump suggested the controversy could ultimately benefit Huang.

Advertisement

Responding to a question about the executive’s credibility, Trump said “sex sells” and argued that the attention had also highlighted Nvidia’s technological achievements.

“It sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive,” he said.

“I think he’s going to start off at an almost higher level. He’s apologised for indiscretion, which was unfortunate, that was probably that’s what brought it to such a level because sex sells, fellas,” Trump responded.

CNBC: What do you think happens to Nvidia next? Jensen Huang has lost a significant amount of credibility. He had an affair with a subordinate. TRUMP: I think he's gonna start off at an almost higher level. He's apologized for indiscretion. Sex sells. I think it could be a net positive. I think people respect what he's gone through. He's handled it very well. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 23, 2026

“Now [CNBC host Jim] Cramer would not know that because he’s a very, very, very committed person. But sex sells.”

Huang, 63, was reinstated today after leaving the company earlier this month following reports of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and oversaw its rise into the dominant supplier of chips powering the artificial intelligence boom.

Related Reads The Jensen Huang dilemma: When does a CEO become too big to sack? Nvidia shares surge more than 30% as Jensen Huang returns as chief executive

Nvidia’s board unanimously approved his return, saying it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

However, an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation will continue.

Shares in Nvidia rose more than 30% in early trading following the announcement.

Trump had previously welcomed the decision to bring Huang back, describing him on Truth Social as a “Great Patriot and National Treasure”.