A DERELICT 19TH century Gothic-style house on a site where a 64-year-old man was murdered in 2019 is to be demolished.

On 28 December 2019, the body of Cork man Frankie Dunne was found under a tree on the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city. He had been decapitated and partially dismembered.

The property and grounds sold for €485,000 in February of this year. It had been uninhabited and in a state of major structural disrepair for many years.

In its prime, it was known for its distinctive Gothic architectural features, including dark silhouetted castellations.

A planning application was lodged in August of this year for the proposed demolition of the house and the building of a new property on site.

The local authority has now given conditional permission for changes sought by the owner of the property. A new two-storey house will be built on the grounds.

Meanwhile, in March 2023 a jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork found 31-year-old chef, Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, guilty of the murder of Frankie Dunne.

Nicholescu, who was a native of Branistea, Dambovita County, Romania, claimed that he stumbled upon two men who had carried out the murder when making his way into a derelict period house in which he was squatting.

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He told police in Romania that the two men had made him bag the remains of Dunne. The jury rejected his explanation.

Ray Boland SC for the prosecution said that the “two phantoms” were a figment of the imagination of the accused. He said that Nicholescu had made up a completely unrealistic story about `’baddies’ who forced him to get involved in their crime.

Nicholescu was jailed for life for the murder of Dunne, who the trial heard was a “much loved” father and grandfather.

The chef, who had worked at the Silver Key Pub in Cork city, fled the jurisdiction following the murder. He was brought back to Ireland in September 2021 on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The trial heard that the body of Dunne could have remained undiscovered in bushes on the property if only for local man Joseph Pierce.

He gave evidence of having received a call from his wife who was worried about their missing cat who was called Mouse.

Pierce said that he had lived in the area for over 20 years but had never stepped foot in the garden of Castlegreina House until the fateful afternoon of 28 December 2019. He decided to give the area a quick browse before light was lost for the day.

Initially he was in disbelief at what he stumbled across and thought the body was a mannequin or a holy statue.

Following the sentencing hearing, the Dunne family said in a statement that Frankie was a “kind and gentle man”.