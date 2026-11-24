WHEN I HEARD Phoebe Bridgers’s shows were phone-free, I didn’t realise just how much that would impact the experience. Like many of her fellow musical colleagues, the US singer has opted to push back against the growing tide of phones being held aloft at her gigs, in favour of a more in-the-moment experience for artist and fans.

It’s understandable, given that it’s hard enough as a fan at a concert, trying to take it in while everyone around you records, so it must be pure torment for the artist themselves, when all they can see is phone lights.

I embraced the idea and figured going to the Bridgers gig without a phone would mean I’d be more present, focusing on the performance rather than watching it through a viewfinder. What came as a surprise, however, were the practical implications that I hadn’t considered.

My friend and I arrived at the 3Arena on Monday night, and were given our Yondr pouches. You might remember these from when the government allocated millions to phone storage solutions for schools, and the pouches were one option. The fabric ‘bags’ have a lock that can only be opened with a special magnet. Not only did we have to put our phones in, but any other devices, including cameras, headphones, AirPods and smartwatches.

I’ll be honest, as we walked up the stairs to find our seats, I felt naked. I could no longer check the time, or check on our friends who were in a different section. Gone were the notifications to kill time while waiting in queues, or the mindless scroll while my friend was in the toilet. We were, it would appear… present.

So far, so uncomfortable.

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“Let’s get drinks”, we decided. Cue three seconds later when we realised to our horror that we had no way of paying for them. I can’t remember the last time I used anything other than my Apple Wallet to buy something. But, we’re in luck, we thought – my friend had some cash. But no, the venue doesn’t accept cash. It was then that I realised why the queue for the bar was suspiciously short. It seems we weren’t the only ones who hadn’t thought this through.

Ditch the tech

With no drinks, no snacks and no phones, we settled in our seats. Looking down at the standing section, it occurred to me that I’d never seen this many people in one place and not a single person looking at a screen. It was curious, and evoked a mix of feelings: wonder at seeing such a beautiful sight, and shame in the knowledge that it’s a rarity.

After the opening act, people stood aimlessly, just looking around for any sign of Bridgers, even with knowing that she’d be a while yet. But then people started talking more, not only to friends but to strangers. I was thoroughly impressed by the 13-year-old girls who struck up a conversation with us. They said it was only the second concert they’d ever been to. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the only other live music experience they’d had.

I thought back to myself at their age, attending Swift’s 1989 Tour in this very venue. That was over 10 years ago, when we had yet to become quite so addicted to our phones. I have grainy zoomed-out videos of that show that I still cherish. These girls said they didn’t know every Bridgers song, but they had the loudest screams in the stadium. My friend and I laughed, knowing we were once the exact same.

Artists like Bridgers feel the use of phones at gigs has gotten out of hand. Alamy Alamy

We also made friends with the lads beside us, one of whom had brought a bank card and very kindly got me a drink. “I can Revolut you,” I said stupidly, holding my little phone prison. Never mind. I did enjoy having a drink though, mostly because it gave my hands something to do. I’m a fidgeter, and not having my phone showed me how much it’s been an outlet for my hyperactivity. I’m often not interested in what’s on the screen, but clicking the buttons and ‘checking’ things is soothing, especially when I’m waiting for something.

We were waiting for Bridgers now. “Does anyone have an old-fashioned watch?” someone asked behind us. “Old-fashioned” meant a non-smart watch, or what some might simply call a watch. Thankfully, one guy did and he took on the role of timekeeper for the duration of the pre-show, announcing it intermittently like a town crier to a few dozen people around him.

Bridgers on stage

Then she came on. This isn’t a review of the performance, but I will say it was fabulous. With no phones to cling to, we stood singing with our hands by our sides like we were in a choir led by the artist.

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Bridgers’ work often explores her relationship with her late father and the common threads between him and the partners she chooses. She spoke to the audience about the men in her life, perhaps being all the more honest, knowing that the moment wouldn’t be recorded and posted online. You could see the wheels turning in her head as she found words to explain her feelings towards the people in her life.

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the Glastonbury Festival in 2022. Alamy Alamy

After speaking, Bridgers played Still Standing from her latest album. For this song and this song only, no one joined in. It was an unspoken decision by the crowd – a mark of respect. I think if everyone had been filming, it would’ve created an uncomfortable dynamic.

Bridgers’ vulnerability brought me back to the Eras Tour, when Swift teared up during the acoustic set in the Aviva. To fans at the time, it felt like the moment to capture on camera, and little thought was given to how this could be somehow intrusive or disruptive. For artists with such honest writing, phone-free concerts may just be the way forward.

After this first phone-free concert experience, I have been forced to reflect on my past motivations for filming artists. What was I trying to capture? Who was I gathering this content for?

Looking back, my memories have been warped by rewatching videos I recorded, to the point where I’m not sure what I saw with my own eyes. If I ever get the opportunity to attend a phone-free concert again, I’m absolutely taking it.