SPRY FINANCE’S NAME will be familiar to many as a result of its ubiquitous advertising, including a heavy presence on RTÉ Radio 1 and a sponsorship deal with Marty Whelan’s daily show on Lyric FM.

However, the lender’s offering – high interest loans to over-60s secured against the value of the family home – remains very much a niche product, its most recent accounts show.

Seniors Money Mortgages, the company that trades as Spry, sold 653 “lifetime mortgages” in the year to 31 March, up slightly from 621 the year before. It’s the only company doing this type of lending.

People are borrowing from Spry to supplement their pensions and retirement income. This is probably the biggest reason people are taking out these loans, accounting for €7.8 million of Spry’s lending in the first six months of 2026 (up year-on-year).

People are also borrowing from Spry because they are already in debt. The company lent €5 million in the first six months of this year to people who planned to use its high-interest lifetime mortgages to refinance existing loans, including normal mortgages that were in arrears.

There was an 18% increase in loans from Spry for this reason year-on-year.

People are also borrowing from Spry for home improvements (it offers a slight discount on its interest rates for loans taken out for retrofitting).

Since it relaunched as Spry in 2021, Seniors Money has sold over 2,600 lifetime mortgages in total, accounts going back five years show.

To put that figure in context, people aged 60 and over in Ireland owned more than 466,000 homes outright without a loan or mortgage at the last census in 2022.

So is this niche business lucrative?

Seniors Money makes money not only through servicing the loans it sells, but also by selling them on to its funders. These are Canada Life Assurance Company, Deutsche Bank, and securitisation markets (markets that turn non-liquid assets into tradeable ones). Seniors Money holds on to the legal title to the mortgages, and the terms and conditions of the loans remain the same.

The company recorded a gross income of €8.3 million from selling on mortgages with a fair value of €72.7 million to its third-party funders in the year to March 2026. Crunching the numbers, the average fair value of each loan it sold on last year – the estimated price if the asset were sold – was €111,400.

Seniors Money reported an after-tax profit of €800,000, down from €1.29 million the year before.

However, it also paid a “management fee” of €2.3 million to its parent company, Senmo Quantum Ltd, and to a related company, Seniors Money Ireland Ltd. In addition, the directors paid a dividend of €101,000 to the parent company during the last financial year.

In a statement, Spry said management fees to its parent company and sister company covered salaries, rental, facilities and professional and other operational costs.

How it works for borrowers

So what are people getting into when they take out a lifetime mortgage with Spry?

The crucial thing to understand is that these mortgages work the opposite way to a normal mortgage. That’s because Spry does not require regular repayments on the loan.

The loan only becomes repayable after the person sells or moves out of their home (for example because they are going into a care home), or dies.

This obviously makes these loans attractive for people who have an asset – their house – but little income, perhaps because they are retired but don’t have a good pension. Spry’s own figures indicate single women accounted for one in three loans it issued in 2025, and single men for almost one in five.

The average age of its customers was 71 – well past the age at which most Irish people retire – with the vast majority aged between 65 and 84.

The thing is that not making repayments means that the interest is always compounding. Unlike a regular mortgage, the amount of interest you owe is going up, not down over time.

And Spry’s interest rates are high. In the year to March, Spry was charging interest rates of between 6.25% and 6.95%, but it has since hiked these to between 7.05% and 7.25%.

Wren Fernandes, spokesperson for Irish Mortgage Corporation, a brokerage, points out that, by comparison, the weighted average rate on new Irish mortgages was between 3.45% and 3.53% in August.

The type of customer going to Spry may not have many other options than this high-interest loan, as they may not be able to afford the regular repayments necessitated by a loan from a bank or credit union.

Here’s an example.

At the age of 71 – the average for Spry’s customers – you can borrow a maximum of €104,000 from Spry against a house worth €400,000, the median price of a home in Ireland today.

If you did not make any repayments, after 15 years and at the age of 86 you would owe Spry almost €300,000.

Assuming house price growth of 2% per year, your €400,000 home would now be worth almost €540,000. There would be about €240,000 in equity left in the house if you needed to sell, or for your family to inherit when you die.

Men’s life expectancy in Ireland is 81.4 years and for women it’s 84.7 years. If you lived to be 96, and had not made any repayments, almost the entire value of the home would be gone. There would be €45,000 in equity remaining on a house now worth over €650,000. Everything else would be owed to Spry.

If you repaid, say, €300 per month for 10 years, there would be almost €320,000 in equity left in the house after 15 years. After 25 years there would be €200,000 left, reducing the amount owed to Spry by over €150,000.

If a borrower can comfortably afford to service some or all of the interest, making optional repayments will reduce the eventual balance of the loan, Fernandes said.

“If they can’t afford repayments without affecting their day-to-day living standards, then no repayments may be the appropriate design of the loan as long as they understand the long-term cost,” he said.

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Regulation

The potential scale of that long-term cost is the reason why Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, believes tighter regulation of lifetime mortgages is needed.

Financial literacy is not widespread in Ireland and understanding the impact of this type of lending can be difficult, Ó Broin argues.

People may take out the loan intending to make repayments, but then an illness or something else that affects their circumstances may prevent them from doing so.

Eoin Ó Broin is Sinn Féin's housing spokesman. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

The risk that interest could rack up to the point where there is almost no value left in the home for the borrower to leave to their family in their will is the type of thing that should be made explicit, Ó Broin argues.

“If it’s made very clear to people at the outset that you could lose the entire value of your home, I think people would be much more cautious of taking out these products,” Ó Broin says.

He believes there should be a cap on the amount of interest that can be demanded when the loan falls due.

What Spry says

Spry points out that it is already regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, and under the regulator’s 2025 consumer protection code there are “specific warnings” relating to lifetime mortgages which are included in all “product-related documentation” for consumers.

Spry said the way in which the loan amount will increase over time is clearly highlighted in all its materials, and it encouraged customers, if they have the means to do so, to make optional repayments.

“The company has a rigorous approach to determining whether a loan is suitable for a consumer or not. Customers are encouraged to consider alternative funding options as part of this process. Additional protections are in place for customers in vulnerable circumstances,” Spry said.

It is mandatory for all customers to get independent legal advice before taking out a lifetime mortgage, which helps them understand the nature of the product, Spry added.

Demand for lifetime mortgages

Spry’s marketing pitches its product as an aspirational one, telling older people to “make your next chapter your best yet” and “embrace whatever the future holds”.

A gallery of photos on its home page shows older couples laughing and holding hands, gazing at the ocean, cycling through a forest, and so on.

Spry is reasonably transparent about what it believes to be the reasons its customers are actually borrowing from it: supplementing their income, refinancing existing loans and carrying out home improvements are among the main ones, as outlined above.

Some older people also take out lifetime mortgages to give money to other people, presumably family members. Spry describes this as “releasing [money] from properties for gifting as a living inheritance”. It didn’t say how much was borrowed for this reason in the first six months of this year, but said it was down by 21% year-on-year.

Spry is confident that demand for its product is set to increase. It points out that almost one in three people of working age in Ireland are not paying into any pension, while a sizeable proportion of those who do have a pension are not confident it will provide them with a good standard of living in retirement.

In its most recent accounts, the company said its “national awareness campaign” had played a “significant role” in increasing understanding of “later life lending” and had burnished its reputation as a “trusted provider”.

Shane Tobin, chief executive of financial planning company True Financial, believes interest in lifetime mortgages may grow, given many older homeowners have substantial value tied up in their property, while living costs and financial needs in later life can put pressure on their available cash.

“As people become more aware of equity-release options, some will explore them. But awareness does not necessarily mean suitability, and I would expect consumers to look closely at the long-term cost, the impact on their families and the alternatives,” Tobin said.

I’d encourage anyone considering this type of borrowing to get independent legal and financial advice, compare alternatives and make sure they fully understand the contract rather than deciding on the strength of an advertisement.”

In particular, people should think hard about whether they may need equity in their house later for moving home or other expenses, and about what will be left for their estate.

Shane Tobin of True Financial

They should also consider whether they might need equity later for their own care, Tobin said.

Having an equity release loan does not have an impact older people’s entitlement to be supported through the Fair Deal nursing home funding scheme, the HSE said.

However, if a person wants a state nursing home loan against the value of their house, there must be enough equity left in the property to contribute the required amount. The required amount works out as 22.5% of the value of the house for a single person.

The HSE said some borrowings against the family home may be treated as an allowable deduction when this amount is being worked out – for example, a normal mortgage for the purchase of the home, or a loan for repair or improvement.

Otherwise, however, a loan from Spry would not write down the headline value of the house against which that all-important 22.5% is calculated.

Spry said its customers can avail of the Fair Deal scheme without having to pay down their lifetime mortgage, and it has never encountered a situation where a borrower had to sell their property and pay off their loan to participate in Fair Deal.

Both Fernandes and Tobin urge people considering a lifetime mortgage to obtain individual advice before draw-down because there are many moving parts in cases like this, and individual circumstances will affect how everything works.

With people living longer and facing higher living and care costs, more people may be tempted by a lifetime mortgage to fund their needs without selling their house. Downsizing is not the cultural norm in Ireland and research has indicated that most older people in Ireland do not want to do so.

Fernandes believes that despite the financial pressures older people face, lifetime mortgages will remain a niche product.

“They are expensive relative to conventional mortgages, involve compounding interest and can affect inheritance and future flexibility,” he explained.

“They should be considered only where the borrower has a clear need for funds, understands the long-term cost, and has explored suitable alternatives.”

Tobin agrees that a cautious approach is essential.

“The key is informed decision-making, not treating home equity as money without consequences.”