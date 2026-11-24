TODAY BEGAN WITH expectations for many that clarity would be given around what exactly led to the shock sacking of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor.

Unfortunately, those expectations were not met.

After the news broke yesterday that O’Connor was being removed from her job less than nine months after taking office, there was radio silence from both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

It was assumed clarity would be forthcoming from senior figures in government today, perhaps as they made their way into Government Buildings this morning for the weekly cabinet meeting or during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil.

As is customary on Tuesdays when Cabinet sits, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and various ministers stop to briefly take questions from journalists on their way into the weekly meeting.

For the first time in this reporter’s memory, not one minister stopped today.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris’s lack of visibility across the day on this issue was particularly notable.

Not one to ever be called media shy, the Fine Gael leader took a notably hands-off approach to the crisis engulfing his party colleague, health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Carroll MacNeill herself cut a solemn figure today as she sat next to Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil while he answered questions on the fiasco during Leaders’ Questions.

Martin largely kept his cool as opposition party leaders decried the ousting of O’Connor from the HSE.

They argued it was a farce and an act of political scapegoating from the government, which TDs claimed has failed to manage both spending and service delivery in the health service.

Martin and Carroll MacNeill in the Dáil today. Oireacthas Oireacthas

The Taoiseach used Leaders’ Questions to read out a statement the HSE’s board had given to Carroll MacNeill this morning in relation to O’Connor’s dismissal.

It was a statement that shed little light on why exactly they felt O’Connor had to go.

The board said the decision to remove O’Connor was “not the result of any single event or issue” but instead was based on its assessment of her “performance and leadership over a period of nearly eight months”.

The statement said the board had agreed a set of performance objectives with O’Connor following her appointment in March 2026 and that progress against these objectives was monitored throughout the year.

It listed the performance objectives assessed as: financial management and expenditure control; urgent and emergency care performance; waiting list management; organisational reform; workforce management; stakeholder engagement; and board assurance and governance.

In other words, the HSE board had explained what it expected of O’Connor during her tenure; but we were no clearer as to how it felt she hadn’t met those expectations.

The HSE said the chairman of the board advised the minister of the process in September 2026, before deciding to remove O’Connor from her position on Thursday 19 November.

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The general feeling after Leaders’ Questions among opposition politicians and reporters alike was that the HSE’s statement and the Taoiseach’s answers had failed to shed the required light on why O’Connor had been removed.

As Labour leader Ivana Bacik told the Taoiseach in response to the HSE statement, if budget overruns were the reason for O’Connor’s sacking, then “every HSE CEO ever would have been sacked”.

“It doesn’t add up, Taoiseach,” Bacik told him.

Ivana Bacik today during Leaders' Questions Oireachtas Oireachtas

A similar point was made by Social Democrat’s health spokesperson and chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee Pádraig Rice, who said the HSE board’s statement left more questions than answers.

He referred to the performance metrics attached to O’Connor’s role as a “laundry list” of objectives and questioned how she was supposed to tackle them all in just the eight months she was in situ.

Not long after Leaders’ Questions, the health minister appeared before the Oireachtas Budgetary Committee to answer questions on the HSE budget overrun, but little additional clarity on O’Connor’s dismissal came from this either.

Carroll MacNeill repeatedly told TDs that she could not speak to the reasons why O’Connor was dismissed.

“I have to give the answer that the board has given,” she told Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who criticised the HSE reasoning as “very generic”.

Anne O'Connor Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

What we did learn was that Carroll MacNeill was informed of the decision to remove O’Connor on Thursday after the board meeting (O’Connor herself wasn’t informed until Saturday morning by the chair of the HSE board via a Zoom call).

Carroll MacNeill said that, on the advice of the Attorney General, she did not inform the Taoiseach or the Tánaiste of the decision until Saturday.

The minister at today's committee Oireachtas Oireachtas

At the same time as Carroll MacNeill was appearing before the Budgetary Oversight Committee, the two government press secretaries were taking questions from journalists in Government Buildings.

The spokespeople for Micheál Martin and Simon Harris confirmed that they were both only informed of O’Connor’s dismissal on Saturday, but that they were made aware that a process was in place in relation to her employment in September.

Micheál Martin’s spokesperson described the process as “routine”.

Both said they were satisfied with how the minister for health has handled the situation and that they had no further information on the decision surrounding O’Connor’s dismissal other than the reasoning provided by the HSE board today.

When asked repeatedly why they did not seek further information about O’Connor’s employment, given that they were aware of the “process” involving her since September, the answer given by the Taoiseach’s spokesperson was that “political interference” would not have been appropriate and that it was a matter for the HSE.

The health minister is set to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee tomorrow, but there is little reason to hope she will be more forthcoming in her answers than she was today.

The hands-off approach from the government has led to sharp criticism from the opposition, who have described the situation as an “omnishambles”.

The general feeling is that there is still much more to come in this slowly bubbling political controversy.