ANNE O’CONNOR’S SACKING from her role as HSE chief executive has dominated politics this week, but it’s also grabbed attention well beyond Leinster House.

One of these is the sticky area of employment law, but given O’Connor’s case is also about one of the biggest jobs in Ireland’s public service, it means this dispute is taking place in a more public fashion than would be normal.

Kevin Callan, who has spent the past 20 years working in employment law both as a barrister and now in human resources, said “phones were ringing across the country in HR circles” after the news broke on Monday.

Part of the reason it was garnering so much attention is that employers generally have to “tread very carefully” when it comes to laying people off, Callan said.

Callan said HR circles are also watching to find out more about how the HSE board came to the decision to fire O’Connor, including in employment law terms.

O’Connor is understood to be considering High Court action after the board’s decision.

Key for those watching along are questions around whether the HSE can show that it correctly followed due process in how it axed O’Connor. Generally speaking, it can be “risky to terminate” an employee, Callan said.

In this case – given that it was a high-profile case involving a government employee – it’s likely this decision passed through layers of legal review before being made public.

But there’s still the possibility it could be challenged by the former health service chief.

When Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil discussed O’Connor’s sacking on Monday on RTÉ, she referenced the HSE boss had still been on probation at the time she was let go and noted that the decision to remove her was part of that process.

Unlike in the private sector, where EU rules cap probation at six months, probation can last up to a maximum of 12 months in the public sector.

If someone is dismissed during probation, Callan said, an employer needs to ensure the employee was “notified regularly along the way”, such as on whether targets were being missed or if there were other major concerns.

“In any situation like this, an employee would be expected to be brought through multiple meetings and reviews before this would happen,” Callan said.

“There need to be regular, documented discussions with the person before that decision can be made.”

O’Connor had previously held a number of senior management roles at the HSE, before she left to become managing director at insurer VHI in 2022.

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After she returned to the public service in March of this year, she began a 12-month probation as health service chief.

“Basically, if there’s a break in service then the original probation period would not be valid,” Callan explained.

Options after a sacking

In a statement on Monday, O’Connor said she was “very deeply surprised and disappointed by the abrupt and precipitous manner” in which she was informed of her termination, and added that she intends to challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible”.

So what options might be available to O’Connor?

If she had been promoted to the top job in the HSE from an internal position, she might then have the option of returning to another position in the organisation. This is less likely given she had made the move from VHI.

An unfair dismissal action is “not an option”, Callan said, as it does not cover situations where the employee has been sacked during probation.

As outlined by Dublin firm RDJ Solicitors, if an employee is dismissed on a no-fault basis then they can be afforded the protections of unfair dismissal legislation.

Callan added that the ousted HSE boss could still take multiple other actions.

These include a civil claim in the High Court, which is now believed to be increasingly on the cards, to other types of cases at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The types of cases sometimes taken where an unfair dismissal case is not possible include discrimination claims and also protected disclosure actions, the latter being a ‘whistleblower’ style case where an employee alleges they were penalised after raising concerns.

HSE board

What makes the HSE case so unusual is how the role and organisation are intertwined with politics.

MacNeill, the health minister, said the HSE board is wholly independent of her office, but numerous opposition TDs have questioned whether it is credible that the minister and other senior politicians were not aware or even involved in the decision.

Callan added that the minister’s comments throughout this week, after the news came out, may also prove an issue.

This is because it’s viewed as good practice to allow a sacked employee have the right of appeal, but in this instance “the minister has made a comment on this person, so is there any valid appeals mechanism” for O’Connor, Callan asked.

He added that the “dynamic can sometimes be different” between an organisation’s board and a CEO in contrast to management and employees, but the “principles of employment law” remain the same.

“This was a board decision in relation to the CEO, but the question has to be asked: would the CEO follow a similar approach with any staff that reported to them? This is where unions are involved, have prior relationships, and might prevent these actions being taken,” Callan said.

As for whether O’Connor will take any further action, as outlined by Callan, it remains to be seen. She kept her counsel throughout Tuesday’s Oireachtas committee drama, but that may soon change if she launches a claim.