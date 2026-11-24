LONGFORD STAR MAURA Higgins will tonight compete in the final of Dancing with the Stars US.

The three-hour finale will air on ABC and Disney+ in the US at 8pm Eastern Time (1am overnight in Ireland), but there is no option available for people here to watch live.

The couples will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy – Goodman died in 2023 and had been one of the regular judges on the show.

Higgins, a former Love Island contestant and Ballymahon native, booked her spot in the final alongside her professional dance partner Mark Ballas after earning a perfect score of 30 for their Samba and a 29 for their Viennese Waltz in the semi-finals.

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Higgins and her dance partner will be performing three routines tonight: the freestyle; judges’ choice; and the instant dance challenge.

It’s being reported in the US that Higgins will bring some Irish charm to the finale, as her freestyle performance will feature The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill, as well as Marilyn Monroe’s Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.

Meanwhile, Higgins will dance the tango for the Judges’ Choice dance, with an “instant dance” to be revealed live on the night.

Higgins has faced some adversity in the competition due to injury but returned better than ever in the semi-final.

The Longford woman will face off against actress Tatyana Ali, Paralympian Ezra Frech and comedian Connor Wood and their professional partners in the US.

Higgins and her dance partner Ballas were already familiar with each other before being paired up on the show, having both appeared on the third season of The Traitors US.