WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week. If you’re interested, send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from an engineer on €93K living in Co Kildare. This week, a 35-year-old GP on €145K living and working in Dublin.

I’m 35 and bought a house in Dublin with my partner three years ago. I’m a GP working in a private practice, earning roughly €145,000 a year before tax. My estimated take-home pay is approximately €7,155 per month. My earning potential would go up considerably if I had my own practice or became a partner in a practice, however I am currently happy with just being an employee.

I went back to university to study medicine as a postgraduate and qualified as a doctor at the age of 27. It takes a minimum further five years of postgraduate training to specialise and become a fully qualified GP. In total, I spent six years working across various hospitals in Ireland and abroad before making the move into general practice.

My first-year basic salary as a hospital doctor was €36,000. Your salary gradually increases with years of service, but a significant portion of your overall earnings comes from overtime, working nights, weekends and other unsociable hours. I spent several years working weekly 24-hour shifts in hospitals with no allotted breaks or time off after, 70-80 hour weeks were commonplace, and at one point (due to HSE doctor shortages), I worked 60 consecutive days without a day off. This is why I ultimately left the hospital system, and while I’m glad those days are behind me, the financial rewards weren’t always what people might expect. My income is considerably better now, but it took years of training, long hours and a significant financial commitment to get here.

We have a mortgage, and I also have a couple of significant financial commitments from my education. I took out a bank loan to fund graduate medicine, which after interest was €100,000 when I started to pay it back. I’ve been paying it off for the past eight years. I currently pay €827 a month towards this, as well as €325 a month on my car loan. Thankfully, both are due to finish in July 2027, which will free up €1,152 every month.

Regarding savings, well I spent nine years in college in total, which was a financial strain particularly with a huge loan to pay back at the end of it. This also limited my earning as I was studying. We then spent approximately three years saving for a mortgage, and I was very lucky to be able to live at home during that time. As I outline above, I then spent a number of years doing postgraduate speciality training and exams, so I am currently just enjoying being done with all that and enjoying life. I don’t put any pressure on trying to save X amount per month currently. I like to go out for meals with my partner and we both enjoy socialising and travelling. I also enjoy going to the gym – I go before work five mornings a week.

Occupation: GP in private practice

Age: 36

Location: Dublin

Salary: €145,000 gross per year

Monthly pay (net): Approx. €7,155

Monthly expenses

Mortgage and household bills: €1,200

Graduate medicine loan: €827

Car loan: €325

Gym membership: €62.42

Spotify: €12.99

Fuel: Variable

Groceries: Approx. €320

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Monday

6.15am: Alarm goes off, and I get up to start the day. I head to the gym at 6.45am and stay until 7.30am. I come home, shower and leave for work around 8.10am.

1.00pm: For lunch I have a protein bar. (€2.50)

6.00pm: After work, I pick up some ingredients in the supermarket for dinner and batch cook enough food for the next two days. (€23)

Today’s total: €25.50

Tuesday

6.15am: Up again and follow the same morning routine, heading to the gym before work.

1.00pm: I have another protein bar for lunch. (€2.50).

5.30pm: Dinner is already prepared from yesterday’s batch cooking, so no additional spending on food tonight.

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7.30pm: Head over to play six-a side football, which I usually do once or twice a week. It works out at €6 per game, which is well worth it. (€6)

9.00pm: I get home, shower, watch television for about half an hour (we are addicted to Married at First Sight Australia) and go to bed at around 10pm.

Today’s total: €2.50

Wednesday

6.15am: Another early start, heading to the gym before work. I work a half day on Wednesdays.

1.00pm: My partner and I are both off tomorrow, so I decide to organise a little surprise. We’ve recently got engaged, and I thought it would be nice to extend the celebrations with a night away. I book a nice hotel, including dinner and breakfast, and upgrade to the executive suite (€357).

3.30pm: We arrive at the hotel and get ready for dinner. The surprise has gone down well. I also spend a little extra on drinks (€42). We’ve been making progress with our wedding plans and have found a celebrant, so I pay half of the deposit to secure them (€150).

Today’s total: €549.00

Thursday

9.30am: We have breakfast in the hotel, which is included in our booking.

12.00pm: We spend some time browsing around the shopping centre and I pick up a coffee (€5). My partner buys us lunch.

5.00pm: My partner is heading out this evening, so I pick up some food to cook at home (€10).

7.00pm: I go for an evening walk and listen to a Louis Theroux interview with Marco Pierre White

9.30pm: Bedtime. I was previously someone who stayed up really late, but in the last few years, I’ve seen the benefit in going to bed early and waking up early. I previously lived in Australia where this was the norm, so I have taken a leaf out of the Aussie way of life.

Today’s total: €15.00

Friday

6.30am: Back to work after a nice day off yesterday.

12.00pm: I have a protein ball and coffee for lunch. (€7.60)

5.30pm: After work, we head out for burgers for dinner (€50).

6.30pm: We’re having a group of nine people over tomorrow for a party, and I’ve volunteered to cook for everyone. I head to the supermarket to pick up ingredients including 4.5kg of chicken, as well as alcohol for myself and some bits and pieces that we need for the house. (€166)

9.30pm: After spending a bit of time in front of the television, it’s time for bed.

Today’s total: €223.60

Saturday

8.30am: I wake up early and go to the barber for a hair cut. It comes to €23, but I always give a tip and round it up to €30.

9.00am: I begin prepping enough chicken tenders to feed an army.

2.00pm: Our friends arrive, and it’s a miserable day outside, so we are staying in today.

5.00pm: Food is served and thankfully, nobody has immediate food poisoning

12.30am: After much fun and many drinks, we decide to call it a night. The thought of having to clean tomorrow is enough to make us do most of the cleaning now. I manage to climb the stairs and collapse into bed. I’m hoping that all the food will soften tomorrow’s impending hangover!

Today’s total: €30.00

Sunday

9.00am: I wake up thankful to be feeling fresh enough after yesterday. Toast and eggs are on the breakfast menu, along with a nice slow morning.

12.00pm: I top up the car with petrol. (€100)

6.00pm: I decide to bring my partner out for dinner. I drive, which means no alcohol, so this comes to €75 in total.

Today’s total: €175.00

Weekly subtotal: €1,026.60

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What I learned -