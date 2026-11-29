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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ELECTION There was a record turnout as Spain headed to the polls in the general election.
#ISREAL Talks between prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot ended without an agreement to bridge their “profound differences”.
#WEAPONS Switzerland narrowly voted to ease restrictions on weapons exports.
Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, who led the group as its sole original member, has died aged 85.
With Brian Wilson’s help, Love penned the lyrics and melody for the Beach Boys’ debut song, “Surfin”, which offered an early glimpse of the unique sound that would go on to define the band.
Actor John Stamos, who regularly served as the Beach Boys’ onstage special guest paid tribute to Love saying, “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought.”
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