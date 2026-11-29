COUNTIES GALWAY, KERRY and Mayo will come under a Status Yellow warning for rain overnight.

The alert will come into force at 2am on Monday and remain in place until 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Met Éireann is warning that persistent rain, which will turn heavy at times, could lead to difficult travelling conditions, localised flooding and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, it was a wet start for most today, with a band of heavy showery rain extending across the country from the west, with some hail and isolated thunderstorms.

These scattered showers will become isolated by late morning, with more in the way of sunny spells for the rest of the day.

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During the afternoon, it will become cloudier in the west, southwest and northwest as further showers push in from the Atlantic, with highest afternoon temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tonight will start out dry for many, with clear spells further east, though showers will affect the western half of the country.

It will then turn wet and blustery overnight as rain spreads countrywide from the Atlantic and southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

The rain will be heavy at times in the west and southwest, with overnight temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

It will then be a wet and windy start on Monday with widespread rain, turning heavy at times, particularly in the west and southwest, with localised flooding possible.

The rain will become lighter and patchier through the afternoon and evening, with afternoon highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann said the weather will be unsettled for the start of the week, with wet and breezy conditions, but that it will become more settled from midweek, with drier and brighter conditions developing.