JANE AUSTEN WAS barely into her 20s when she wrote the defining romantic comedy, Pride and Prejudice.

The novel focuses on the Bennet family, specifically Elizabeth Bennet, and her journey as she and her sisters try to find a husband and the family cope with the loss of their father.

It’s a story that has been adapted for screen multiple times, most notably in Emma Thompson’s 2005 movie adaptation. But now comes another adaptation: a series written by author Dolly Alderton, for Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What’s the background to this adaptation?

If you’re not familiar with Dolly Alderton, here’s what you need to know: she’s a British writer in her late 30s who wrote the bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love (2018) and the novels Ghosts (2020) and Good Material (2023). She’s also an agony aunt for Style magazine in the Sunday Times, and if you remember the podcast The High Low, she co-presented that with Pandora Sykes too.

She wrote the script for the series based on Everything I Know About Love, and back in the early 2010s she worked as a story consultant on Made in Chelsea. She’s also a very cool gal about town, so no better person for Netflix to approach to create this new adaptation of a much-loved classic for a new generation.

Director of the series is Euros Lyn, a Welsh director who’s worked on Heartstopper, Torchwood, Wayward and His Dark Materials among many other projects. In other words, a very capable pair of hands.

What do we know about this adaptation?

Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

Some Austen fans were not happy with the modern tone to the Netflix adaptation of Persuasion a few years back, but it looks like this six-part limited series will stick far more closely to the text.

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In a diary that she published in Vogue, Alderton said she met with Emma Thompson, who gave her some good advice:

[We must] let the dialogue speak for itself. I must prepare a document of additional dialogue so the language stays precise and the actors don’t ‘Regency ad lib’.

So that certainly bodes well for starters. Plus, it has a really excellent cast.

Who’s starring in it?

Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet Justin Downing / Netflix Justin Downing / Netflix / Netflix

Emma Corrin plays Elizabeth Bennet, while Jack Lowden is the beloved Mr Darcy. We know that Lowden is well able to move between drama and comedy, so it’ll be exciting to see him in this role, while Corrin is also adept at modern and period roles (they played Princess Diana in The Crown).

Also starring are:

Olivia Colman – Mrs Bennet

Rufus Sewell – Mr Bennet

Freya Mavor – Jane Bennet

Hopey Parish – Mary Bennet

Hollie Avery – Catherine “Kitty” Bennet

Rhea Norwood as-Lydia Bennet

There are a couple of Irish stars too:

Daryl McCormack – Mr Charles Bingley

Fiona Shaw – Lady Catherine de Bourgh

Alderton gave a little insight into how she and Lowden approached the crucial character of Mr Darcy in the aforementioned Vogue interview:

At lunch, Jack and I stand in the drizzle eating cheesecake and discuss Darcy. He’s trying to get under the skin of him. I had the same thing when I first started writing Darcy – he’s a hard character to understand. Jack asks me why Elizabeth is attracted to him – I tell him that Darcy is capable; a man of action, rather than just words. Jack points out that he’s got servants that do everything for him, which is a fair point. I talk about how capability and reliability can be more than just putting up shelves etc.

Overall, there’s a lot of anticipation for this adaptation. Not only is it based on a hugely important and beloved text, but Alderton’s fans will be looking to see what fresh spark she can inject into the story. And as it’s landing just before Christmas, it’ll be a cosy time of year to watch it too.

When can we watch it?

Pride and Prejudice will begin streaming on Netflix on 3 December.