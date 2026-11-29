ON A SCORCHING Moscow morning in June of this year, a message apparently popped up in Anthony Hogan’s Telegram chat.

“Hey! You ever hear of some new Irish group fighting for native Irish rights?” a man called John Mark Dougan asked.

When Hogan – a Dubliner living in Moscow who has sought political asylum in Russia – said he hadn’t heard of a specific group, Dougan made a proposal.

“Bro, I need to get in contact. I want to help the cause,” he wrote, claiming he could supply free hosting and “messaging technology like Telegram” that wasn’t “susceptible to spying” by British or American governments.

Hogan replied with links to a number of Irish Telegram channels, including OffgridIreland, ÉireIsRising, and IrelandAgainstRussophobia.

The apparent exchange was contained in a leak of a laptop owned by Dougan, a former US Marine and Florida sheriff’s deputy who fled to Russia in 2016 while facing wiretapping and extortion charges.

Dougan, who is known by his alias BadVolf, was sanctioned by the Council of the EU last December after he was deemed to be behind Russian influence operations and for supporting activities by Storm-1516, the Russian state-backed disinformation group.

Irish RT presenter Chay Bowes was sanctioned by the council for similar reasons last week, including alleged links to Storm-1516, though Bowes strenuously denies this and has insisted he will fight the decision.

The leak of Dougan’s laptop by an anonymous network that punningly calls itself BaldVolf (a reference to the American’s lack of hair) contained private documents and thousands of Telegram chats.

When this kind of thing happens, your journalistic instincts immediately go into overdrive.

I spent several days searching the archive for any evidence of Russian operatives directing Irish online campaigns, checking messages against public posts.

Researchers at the European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) hub at DCU’s Institute for Future Media, Democracy and Society (FuJo) had already examined the material.

As a journalist, there are limitations to what I could report based on leaked data in an online archive.

Dougan told The Irish Times last week that the underlying cache is genuine, while alleging that fabricated material was inserted.

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His acknowledgement does not authenticate individual exchanges, so I treated the messages as leads requiring verification.

I emailed Dougan this week to ask him more about what was in the archive, but didn’t receive a response.

Pub invitations

Even though I became aware of this leak before he was sanctioned last week, one of the first names I searched for in the archive was Chay Bowes.

Sure enough, the database suggested that Dougan had some limited contact with the RT presenter.

Chay Bowes presenting on RT

There was a private message thread that apparently showed 28 direct messages between the two, dated between December 2024 and July 2025.

Much of it concerns pub invitations and social arrangements in Moscow.

On 26 July 2025, however, Dougan appears to have sent Bowes a link to his own Substack article alleging that Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov had used shell companies to purchase property in Florida.

“Very interesting,” the message from Bowes said in response.

Independent fact-checkers at Mimikama in Austria later examined Dougan’s specific claim about purchases through shell companies and found no substantiated link to Umerov.

On paper, it looked like a classic hand-off from an information operator to someone the EU has said is an amplifier of pro-Russian narratives.

But then I checked Bowes’s public timeline on X, and hit a complication: he had already posted three weeks earlier claiming that Umerov’s family lived in Boca Raton.

And I found no subsequent post on Bowes’s timeline repeating Dougan’s specific property allegations or linking to his Substack post.

From a verification point of view, my initial excitement proved nothing because receiving a pitch is not the same as acting on it.

Telegram messages apparently sent between Dougan and Bowes BaldVolf BaldVolf

‘Happy to help’

Where the files did suggest a sustained relationship was through Hogan.

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There were over 2,000 leaked messages between the pair dating back to March 2023, when Hogan seemingly sent Dougan a link to the Telegram channel Off-Grid Ireland.

By mid-2024, the messages suggest Hogan wanted Dougan’s help to secure asylum in Russia, and that Dougan advised him to “write a good story why you’re being persecuted” – seemingly suggesting Hogan mention appearing on Dougan’s YouTube channel and claiming Irish authorities wanted to arrest him as a result.

Looking for ways to bolster his case, Hogan seemingly later pitched launching a Telegram channel covering news from Russia and Ireland, starting with an interview with Dougan, who replied: “Happy to help.”

Another apparent exchange between Dougan and Hogan BaldVolf BaldVolf

Elsewhere in the archive, between February and May 2021, an unnamed intermediary apparently messaged Dougan about an Irish leafleting campaign and a website, thekinghasnoclothes.com, asking whether they could pass his details to former UCD professor and anti-vaccine campaigner Dolores Cahill.

The archive contains no record showing that Cahill ever contacted Dougan or used his servers.

I tried to find out who was behind thekinghasnoclothes.com, but there didn’t seem to be anything online that could give me a lead.

Timing of approach

To make sense of what these fragments actually amount to, I put my questions to Aidan O’Brien, a researcher at EDMO/FuJo who has examined the leaked material.

For O’Brien, the timing of Dougan’s June message to Hogan is the most significant detail in the cache.

“Dougan’s attempt to contact ‘a new Irish group fighting for native rights’ came just days after the Belfast pogroms, some of the worst civil disturbances witnessed on this island in decades,” he told me.

Against the backdrop of escalating Russian hybrid warfare across the EU in 2026 – including cyberattacks, sabotage and information operations – he said it is plausible that Dougan was trying to reach dissident republican groups.

“An attempt by someone involved in Russian Military Intelligence to offer logistical support to a republican terrorist organisation is deeply concerning,” O’Brien said, adding that while Dougan does not appear to have succeeded, the willingness of figures in Irish political circles to entertain his offers of web infrastructure is also troubling.

By the time I’d finished searching through the portal, I was still left in a state of journalistic uncertainty.

I found records of Irish contacts and offers of technical help, but couldn’t establish whether Dougan was directing Irish online campaigns.

The messages left me with a picture of an operator knocking on the door and seeking Irish connections – but a lot of unanswered questions about what followed.