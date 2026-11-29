IRISH CHILDREN PLAY with too many Americanised toys, according to a toy designer who is trying to inspire Irish culture in children through play.

Nicolette Mai Xuanova, who has designed a range of soft toys based on Irish mythological figures, said she hopes her Irish legends dolls will help stem the flow of millions of toys imported into Ireland every year.

Nicolette Mai Xuanova, from We Make Good, pictured with her creation Selkie Sarah Ryan, We Make Good Sarah Ryan, We Make Good

She said: “We wanted to bring Irish folk stories to life for children, because too many toys are imported and based on American culture and movies, while Ireland has its own rich heritage and tales which connect children to really important values.

“Every doll is stitched by hand and comes with a short story card telling the character’s tale.

“I was inspired by the beautiful Irish movie Song Of The Sea, and as far as I know there is no selkie toy currently on the market.

“The idea for Brigid and Cú Chulainn seemed obvious key figures to add, and as a trifecta they are a beautiful collection for children to connect with our mythology.”

Mai Xuanova said she was inspired after finding her dream job at social enterprise We Make Good, after years out of the workforce.

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Selkie from We Make Good, designed by Nicolette Mai Xuanova, Noah Layke, We Make Good Noah Layke, We Make Good

She said: “I graduated with a degree in fashion design from the National College of Art and Design (NCAD) in 2019, and shortly after I had my daughter.

“Between maternity leave and the pandemic, it became increasingly difficult for me to join the workforce, especially in the industry I had trained so hard to join.

“When I joined We Make Good I was celebrated for my design skills, and I was tasked to create something related to Irish mythology.”

Irish mythology dolls from We Make Good, designed by Nicolette Mai Xuanova Sarah Ryan, We Make Good Sarah Ryan, We Make Good

The Dublin-based designer is bringing her range of handmade soft toys based on figures from Irish and Celtic mythology to Ireland’s largest craft and design fair, Gifted, this week.

She will join more than 400 makers at the RDS when the Christmas craft, design and artisan food fair puts the independent creative sector in the spotlight, from Wednesday to Sunday.

The enterprise works with people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including people in direct provision, ex-prisoners, people in recovery from addiction and people living with disabilities.

It wants to showcase homegrown talent in toy production, as industry figures estimate just 5% to 15% of toys sold in Ireland annually are created here, according to We Make Good.

More than 38,000 people are expected to attend the Gifted fair.