A 44-YEAR-OLD MAN has died following a four-vehicle collision in Dunmurry county Antrim.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Saturday, 28 November in the Creighton Road area, close to the McKinstry Road/Stewartstown Road roundabout.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.”

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“The driver of a red VW Polo was, however, sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” it added.

A woman travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The drivers of the other vehicles, a red Nissan Micra, a black Audi A4 and a grey Nissan Qashqai, were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1044 28/11/26.