LOW-COST AIRLINE RYANAIR has changed its seating policy for customers who don’t reserve a seat.

Customers who don’t pay additional charges to pre-book a seat now may not find out where they are sitting until two hours before departure.

Previously, customers were assigned a seat when they checked in to their flight. Now they will be assigned a seat after check-in, between 72 hours and two hours before departure.

Standard seats cost between €3 and €27.50 per flight when reserved at the time of booking, and between €3.50 and €29.50 post-booking.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair offers you the option to purchase reserved seats or opt for free seats, which are assigned randomly after check-in. Passengers who choose ‘random seat allocation’ can check in between 72 hours and 2 hours before the flight departure time.”

“If you purchase a seat at the time of booking, during check-in, or at any point leading up to your flight, you can choose where to sit and that seat will be reserved for you. Online check-in opens 60 days before the scheduled departure time if you have purchased an allocated seat.”

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Standard seats cost between €3 and €27.50 per flight when reserved at the time of booking, and between €3.50 and €29.50 post-booking. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Travellers have voiced frustration at the latest change, which comes weeks after the airline announced it was closing checked bag drops 60 minutes before departure, instead of 40 minutes.

Reacting to the seating policy change on Facebook, one person said it is “another example of greedy O’Leary to make you pay for a seat,” while another said the airline is “penalising passengers again”.

Another person said that additional charges mean flights on the low-cost airline are no longer “cheap”.

However, others defended the move. One person said: “If you are choosing to travel on a budget, who cares about the seat location 24 hours or three hours before boarding. It’s still going to be whatever seat you get.”

In September Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said he has “no doubt” air fares will rise next year for summer holidaymakers amid the surging price of oil and the Iran war.

Ryanair has already cut its air traffic target for next year on the back of efforts to use less unhedged fuel over the winter period.