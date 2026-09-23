Chief executive Michael OLeary speaking during a business update about Ryanair in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Ryanair

Michael O'Leary says he has 'no doubt' air fares will increase next year

The Ryanair boss told reporters in London that flight prices were going ‘significantly upward’.
4.24pm, 23 Sep 2026
1.7k
13

RYANAIR BOSS MICHAEL O’Leary said he has “no doubt” air fares will rise next year for summer holidaymakers amid the surging price of oil and the Iran war.

Earlier this month, oil prices rose above $100 a barrel for the first time since July after the latest round of strikes in the conflict.

O’Leary told reporters in London that flight prices were “only going one way”, which is “significantly upward”.

Ryanair has already cut its air traffic target for next year on the back of efforts to use less unhedged fuel over the winter period.

ryanair-business-update Chief executive Michael O'Leary points to a graph during a business update (Yui Mok/PA) PA PA

Speaking at a press conference today, O’Leary said: “Fares for Ryanair passengers and every other passenger into the summer of 2027 are going to rise materially, I believe, because of significantly higher oil prices.

“I have no doubt fares are rising next year.

“The question is by how much.”

He added: “We’re essentially hedged this year at about $80 (€70) a barrel.

“If we hedge next year at $100 (€87) a barrel, our oil bill goes up by 25%.

“Our oil bill this year is six billion.

“If it goes up by 25%, that’s seven-and-a-half billion next year.”

ryanair-stock Ryanair has already cut its air traffic target for next year (Nick Ansell/PA) PA PA

The airline has previously warned that it believes some of its competitors will “struggle to maintain capacity or even survive” this winter if oil prices remain high.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the average global price of jet fuel rose 7.4% last week compared to the week before to $194.90 per barrel.

Author
View 13 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
13 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie