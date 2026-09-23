Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BUDGET: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has moved to dampen expectations around this year’s budget, telling reporters in New York the government “can’t do everything for everyone”.
2. #SHANNON AIRPORT: The Ukrainian president and the head of the CIA had a short secret meeting in Shannon Airport this week, The Journal has confirmed.
3. #NATIONS LEAGUE: Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson has said he is “grateful” for the support of Micheál Martin after the Taoiseach came to his defence following a personal attack from the Israeli FA on Monday.
4. #COURTS: Two men accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Galway city in August have been further charged with sexually assaulting her.
5. #CONCERT TICKETS: Oasis have announced more shows in the UK and Europe as Irish fans enter the final stage of the wait to see if they’ll receive access codes to buy tickets.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say