EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has moved to dampen expectations around this year’s budget, telling reporters in New York the government “can’t do everything for everyone”.

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2. #SHANNON AIRPORT: The Ukrainian president and the head of the CIA had a short secret meeting in Shannon Airport this week, The Journal has confirmed.

3. #NATIONS LEAGUE: Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson has said he is “grateful” for the support of Micheál Martin after the Taoiseach came to his defence following a personal attack from the Israeli FA on Monday.

4. #COURTS: Two men accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Galway city in August have been further charged with sexually assaulting her.

5. #CONCERT TICKETS: Oasis have announced more shows in the UK and Europe as Irish fans enter the final stage of the wait to see if they’ll receive access codes to buy tickets.