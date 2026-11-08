Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brandy, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen Liam McBurney/PA
Remembrance Sunday

Taoiseach attends Enniskillen commemoration as First Minister absent amid Drumcree fallout

Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, of Sinn Féin, is not attending remembrance events in an official capacity event amid the fallout from the Drumcree parade dispute.
5.58pm, 8 Nov 2026
1.2k
9

THE TAOISEACH AND Northern Ireland Secretary have laid wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen.

Micheál Martin accompanied Chris Bryant at the solemn event where hundreds gathered to pay their respects in the Co Fermanagh town which had been struck by a fatal IRA bombing almost 40 years ago.

Eleven people who had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead were killed and dozens injured in the no-warning blast on 8 November 1987, minutes before the Remembrance Sunday ceremony was due to start.

A 12th victim of the Poppy Day bombing died 13 years later having never woken from a coma.

Bryant laid a poppy wreath on behalf of the UK government while Martin placed a laurel wreath at the memorial.

The Taoiseach aid it was important for the government to stand in “solidarity with the people of Enniskillen”.

A range of other events to pay tribute to the war dead took place across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, of the DUP, has stopped joint engagements with the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and, under powersharing conventions, is also blocking her from attending engagements in an official capacity on her own.

Bryant said it was “an enormous privilege” to be in Enniskillen, as he reflected on the “poignancy” of the occasion.

Asked about O’Neill being blocked from going to the Cenotaph in Belfast, the Northern Ireland Secretary said “remembrance is for the whole community” and added: “We need to get that right for the future.”

Pressed on whether he found it disappointing, he said: “The numbers of my disappointments over recent days have grown and grown and grown.

“And there are so many ways in which I just want people to get round the table, talk to each other, and settle a budget, apart from anything else.”

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: “Remembrance and commemoration is a very sensitive issue and should be above party politics.

“The DUP’s decision to block Michelle O’ Neill’s attendance politicises the Remembrance ceremony and is deeply regrettable.

“The DUP need to explain why they blocked an opportunity to build understanding and advance reconciliation.”

Martin’s contribution was a continuation of a tradition begun by former taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012 by attending and placing a laurel wreath at the base of the memorial.

The 2012 move was seen as symbolic of greater recognition afforded in the Republic of Ireland to Irishmen who fought and died serving in the British Army in the First World War.

In 2024, then-Taoiseach and current Tánaiste Simon Harris did not attend the Enniskillen memorial, citing the absence of a representative from the Northern Ireland Executive for the decision.

His Fine Gael party was represented by then-minister Heather Humphreys who was not seeking re-election in the campaign that had been running at the time.

Asked if Martin’s attendance showed his 2024 absence was a move to continue campaigning in the election, Harris told reporters in Cork: “I remember my officials in the Department of An Taoiseach providing me with a very clear view in relation to that.

“Obviously, there’s a very particular situation now with relation to the First and deputy First Minister not attending events jointly.

“When it was the situation that they did, it was generally attended by the Taoiseach here and when they didn’t, the minister of the government would attend.”

In Dublin, President Catherine Connolly laid a wreath in remembrance of all those who died in war at the National Service of Remembrance at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

It will be her first time to do so since taking office at the end of last year.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also attended the Dublin service.

Author
View 9 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers argue over Sinn Féin representation and political posturing surrounding remembrance events
Where they land
Some defend Sinn Féin while others accuse them of disrespecting the rule of law
What they think
Critics argue the First Minister shows her true colours and a united Ireland is far away
Others suggest anti-Sinn Féin trolls are quick to attack regardless of context
Send Tip or Correction
Close
9 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie