Ryanair to close bag drop desk one hour before flight's departure (it's currently 40 minutes)

RYANAIR FLIGHTS ARE to close checked bag drops 60 minutes before departure, a change from the current timeframe that allows passengers up to 40 minutes before a flight takes off.

The tightened schedule will take effect from Tuesday 10 November, Ryanair has said in a statement.

Passengers using airport bag drop services are advised to ensure they have checked their bags at least 60 minutes before departure.

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The airline, which initially announced the change last April, estimates that 20% of its passengers check in a bag when jetting off.

Ryanair has claimed that the change will give people more time to get through the airport, with the company’s statement indicating that it has faced unhappy customers who have missed their flight due to the current timeframe for bag drops.

The company said a “small number” of passengers have missed their flights due to delays at airport security or passport control after checking in their bags, particularly during busy travel periods such as at summer time.

Ryanair chief marketing officer Dara Brady noted that the majority of its customers will be unaffected by the change.

“We remind passengers using airport bag drop services to arrive at the airport in good time and ensure they have checked in and dropped their bags before check-in and bag drop closes 60 minutes before departure,” Brady said.