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The Daily Poll

Will you be dressing up for Halloween this year?

There’s not long left to get a costume.
10.31am, 27 Oct 2026
2.8k
10

HALLOWEEN IS JUST four days away – which means that time is running out for those looking to decorate the house, stock up on sweets for trick-or-treaters or put together a costume (or all of the above, if you’re a big fan of the occasion).

You might have planned your fancy dress well in advance, left it until the last minute or already decided to sit out the festivities altogether.

That said, the spookiest day of the year won’t fall on a Saturday again until 2037, which is likely to make this year one that many will want to go all out for.

We’re wondering: Will you be dressing up for Halloween this year?


Poll Results:

No (1331)
Yes (240)
I haven't decided yet (68)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers discuss their Halloween costume plans and political figure disguises
Where they land
Some plan costumes with kids or political figures while others sit it out
What they think
Dressing up with children or as political figures each year
Some choose to sit out the festivities entirely
Send Tip or Correction
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