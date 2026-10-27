A mobile speed camera van parked in Dublin city center. alamy
Speeding

Driver caught doing 160kph in an 80kph zone during bank holiday policing operation

Over 4,190 drivers were detected for speeding offences.
12.30pm, 27 Oct 2026
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A DRIVER WAS caught travelling nearly 160km/h in an 80km/h zone this weekend as gardaí carried out a special roads policing operation for the bank holiday.

Since the beginning of the operation, three people have died in collisions, bringing the total number of road fatalities so far this year to 153.

Meanwhile, just over 4,190 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.

One was going 159km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R178 at Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Another was going 100km/h in a 50km/h zone on Church Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal.

Other notable speeds detected include:

  • 83km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N81 at Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare
  • 135 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N7 at Kill, Co Kildare

In the first five days of the operation, more than 380 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

An Garda Síochána is urging road users to be mindful of and take extra care around vulnerable road users, in particular pedestrians and cyclists.

“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone. Slow down and adhere to the speed limit. Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs. Wear your seatbelt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when you are driving”, a spokesperson said.

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Readers demand harsher penalties and vehicle seizures for dangerous speeding offences.
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Drivers caught speeding should face five-year bans and have their cars auctioned off
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Immediate driving bans and car seizures would stop repeat offenders.
Better motorway cameras and stricter vehicle regulations are needed.
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