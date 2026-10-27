‘CMAT has it all’: Singer makes appearance on popular NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ concert series

CMAT HAS MADE an appearance on NPR’s popular “Tiny Desk” concert series.

Tiny Desk concerts are live musical performances recorded behind an actual office desk at NPR Music’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Rapper Cardi B appeared on the series last week, and it has hosted some of the biggest names across all genres since launching in 2008.

In its synopsis of the performance, NPR wrote: “From top to (cheeky) bottom, CMAT’s Tiny Desk has it all: captivating stage presence, sharp songwriting, vocal range, a great band and comedic timing.”

In opening the concert, CMAT said she was “very, very honoured and excited to be at this teeny, tiny, itsy, bitsy, little, bitty desk”.

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And before turning around to show that she was wearing chaps jeans, CMAT added: “I think that the comments section of this video is going to be really… normal, and sexy.”

She then launched into her first song of the set, Take a Sexy Picture of Me.

From there, CMAT performed When a Good Man Cries, followed by I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby! and Lord, Let That Tesla Crash.

Prior to singing I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!, CMAT instructed the NPR employees present on how to perform the ‘Dunboyne two-step’.

Before her last song, CMAT said she has been watching the Tiny Desk series for a long time and that it felt “really weird” to be appearing on it.

CMAT meanwhile said she wanted to do “something special and unique” for the set and perform Lord, Let That Tesla Crash, which is a song she doesn’t perform live.

“The reason I don’t play this song live,” said CMAT, “is because it upsets me a little bit. But I really wanted to do it before we kind of wrapped up the Euro-Country album cycle, because this song was written in memory of my friend.”