Yellow weather warnings in place across the country after Storm Boelo

MET ÉIREANN HAVE issued a number of yellow weather warnings today following on from Storm Boelo.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in effect for counties Cork and Kerry from 4pm until 10pm today.

Meanwhile, counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Mayo, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow are under a status yellow wind warning.

This wind warning will take effect from 5pm today until midnight.

Met Éireann has warned that difficult travelling conditions are expected and localised flooding is also possible.

The public is warned of difficult travelling conditions, the possibility of localised flooding and fallen trees amid the weather warnings.

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‼️Weather warnings in place for today, Monday 26 Oct⚠️ 🟡Status Yellow - Rain 📍Cork and Kerry 🕓 4pm to 10pm 🟡Status Yellow - Wind 📍Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Mayo, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow 🕔 5pm to midnight ℹ️https://t.co/lvQFgW9biq https://t.co/HBV5z7qnYl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 26, 2026

Around 5,000 homes and businesses were still left without electricity on Sunday evening after Storm Boelo, according to ESB Networks.

The storm brought strong southwest winds and severe gusts over the weekend, leaving thousands without electricity.

The northwest and western regions of the country were the most severely impacted by the storm.

Flight operations at Dublin Airport continued to be impacted by the weather with around 40 flights cancelled as of Sunday evening.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) convened a meeting of the National Severe Weather and Flood Coordination Group on Sunday following Storm Boelo.

Speaking after the meeting, Keith Leonard, head of the NDFEM, said, “I would urge people along coastal areas to continue to take note of prevailing conditions.

“We will continue to see strong onshore winds, high tides, surge and large waves, which may continue to cause overtopping and coastal flooding along all coasts on Monday into Tuesday,” he added.