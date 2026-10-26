'It's brought up a lot of pain': Finglas in shock after woman found dead at residence

THE LOCAL COMMUNITY is in “shock” after a Romanian woman who has been named as 48-year-old Loredana Morosanu was found dead at a Finglas residence this morning.

Gardaí responded to an incident report at Melville Terrace this morning shortly after 4.30 am, where they discovered the woman’s body.

Her body has been removed from the scene, which is preserved for further technical examination to take place. A postmortem examination is due to take place tomorrow. It’s believed that she died violently.

A man in his 40s was arrested at around 11 am this morning in connection with her death, and he remains in garda custody.

It’s understood that Morosanu had only been resident in Melville Terrace for a short period of time, and that she originally comes from the city of Botosani in Romania.

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Her online profiles say she worked at Hickey’s Pharmacy, and that she was engaged.

People Before Profit councillor for the area Conor Reddy told The Journal that Morosanu’s death has “brought up a lot of pain” for people in the area.

“In 2021 Jennifer Poole, a 24-year-old mother of two was killed only over on Melville Drive. So this is bringing back all of those feelings for people in the area, even those who did not know this lady personally,” he said.

Reddy added that the death of Loredana Morosanu is “heartbreaking”.

“People are speaking about arranging a vigil tomorrow night for her. We will come together as a community and people will support each other through this,” he said.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward, and are specifically interested in speaking to those who were in the Melville Terrace, Dublin 11 area between midnight and 5am last night, including anyone who was travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.