Woman (60s) dead after being struck by vehicle in West Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman in her 60s died after being struck by a car in Liffey Valley in West Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Fonthill Road after being alerted to the collision shortly before 5.30pm.

The female pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

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No other injuries were reported.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been at the scene throughout this evening and local diversions have been in place.

A garda spokesperson said that they are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Fonthill Road in either direction at the time”.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesperson added.