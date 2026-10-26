Family of couple who died in Co Cork house fire take solace that they 'went together'

RELATIVES OF THE couple in their seventies who died in a house fire near Innishannon in Co Cork have taken comfort in the fact that that they “went together,” their joint requiem mass has heard.

Willie and Geraldine (Tina) Hawkes died when a blaze broke out at their dormer bungalow at Raheen In Crossbarry at 7.30am last Tuesday.

Willie managed to get out of the house. He called the emergency services and rushed back in a bid to save his wife.

Today Fr Finbarr Crowley told mourners at a noon requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church in Knockavilla, Co Cork that Willie and Geraldine were very united in life.

“I think we have all been saying that we are happy for them both that they went together. That is the glimpse of hope in all this that they both went together. You would seldom see one without the other.”

Fr Crowley said that a darkness came over the area when words filtered through of the deaths of the couple. He stated that we naturally go in search for an explanation when tragedies beyond our understanding occur.

He prayed that the loved one of the deceased would “find light.” He also praised all those in the community who had come to the support and assistance of the Hawkes and O’Sullivan family over the last few days.

A niece of the couple, Maryanne Hawkes, read out a poem which was composed in their memory. She spoke of their respective talents and the joy which they both brought to the lives of others. Pictures of the couple were on their wooden coffins.

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Willie was a recently retired milk recorder with Munster Bovine where he was remembered for his many dedicated years of service and his friendliness to all he met.

Geraldine was a retired midwife who helped deliver hundreds of babies during her time at the Bon Secours Maternity Hospital in Cork. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter and taught classes locally.

The members of the quilting group at which Geraldine served as a mentor provided a guard of honour at the conclusion of the mass.

Locals walked behind the hearses as they were driven the short distance to the nearby graveyard.

Meanwhile, in a post on Rip.ie the relatives of the couple indicated that they appreciated “all of the kindness, care and efforts” of the local community and the emergency services.

Units of the Cork City Fire Service, firefighters from Bandon, Gardai and the emergency services attended at the scene last Tuesday morning. However, the fire had taken hold and there was no possibility of saving the couple. The bodies of the couple were subsequently located in the property.

The remains were transferred to Cork University Hospital for postmortem examinations.

An inquest will be held in due course. The fire is being treated as a tragic accident.

Geraldine is survived by her sister Lesley Rowan, her niece, nephews, grandnephew, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Barry Sullivan.

Willie is survived by his brothers Michael (Tony) and Peter, nephew, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, his extended family and friends.