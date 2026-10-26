Man arrested after woman (40s) found dead in Finglas

A MAN HAS been arrested following the death of a woman at a residence in Finglas, Co Dublin.

Gardaí responded to an incident at Melville Terrace, Dublin 11, shortly after 4.30am this morning, where they discovered the body of a woman in her 40s.

Sources have said it is believed the woman died violently.

The scene has been preserved for forensic testing by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

This investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Finglas Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

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A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family of the deceased.

At approximately 11am today, a man (aged in his 50s) was arrested at a different location in connection with the death of the woman.

He is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a garda station in the DMR West Division.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Melville Terrace, Dublin 11, area between 12mn and 5am on the morning of Monday 26 October 2026.

Anyone travelling in the area at the time, who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.