News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
9.33pm, 27 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

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 IRELAND 

INTERNATIONAL 

israel-election Jewel Samad / Pool AFP via AP Jewel Samad / Pool AFP via AP / Pool AFP via AP

#ISRAEL ELECTIONS Exit polls suggest country could be waiting weeks or months to find out who the next prime minister will be.

#BRAZIL ELECTIONS Flavio Bolsonaro has passport cancelled amid reports he has fled to the United States after his election loss. 

#RUSSELL BRAND told police his “very promiscuous” celebrity lifestyle of kissing fans and sleeping with countless women has now been “unfavourable reframed” into rape and sexual assault claims.

#AVIGNON An Irish man admitted threatening to “put a bullet” in the head of a Jewish woman in France has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence.

#COPYRIGHT Neil Young is suing Donald Trump again after the US president used one of his songs at a campaign rally. 

#KYLIAN MBAPPÉ The football star has apologised after he was dropped by major Chinese brands for apparently joking about Mao Zedong in a video that has gone viral.

#EUROVISION The Netherlands has pulled out of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with Dutch public broadcaster NPO citing “sensitivities” over Israel’s participation.

PARTING SHOT 

river (8) NPR Music NPR Music

CMAT has made an appearance on NPR’s popular “Tiny Desk” concert series.

Tiny Desk concerts are live musical performances recorded behind an actual office desk at NPR Music’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In opening the concert, CMAT said she was “very, very honoured and excited to be at this teeny, tiny, itsy, bitsy, little, bitty desk”.

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